ahn.org
Anonymous Donor Joins Allegheny Health Network in the Fight against Chronic Pain
PITTSBURGH —Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is pleased to announce it has received charitable support from an anonymous sponsor to expand care and treatment approaches to patients in western Pennsylvania who are living with chronic pain. The Empowered Relief Program, an evidence-based intervention that has been found to effectively reduce...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study
North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
wccsradio.com
IUP TO HOST ACADEMIC YEAR KICKOFF PROGRAM TODAY
Today, IUP will mark the start of the academic year with a program this morning at Fisher Auditorium. The program will feature remarks from IUP President Michael Driscoll, along with IUP’s APSCUF chapter president Dr. Dennis Frketich, IUP Board of Trustees student member and PASSHE board of governors student member Abigail Hancox and others. This morning’s event also comes on the heels of the “Meet The Hawks” Third Thursday event last night in Downtown Indiana, where community members and new students got the chance to meet.
pghcitypaper.com
Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers
UPMC reported an almost $1.5 billion surplus at the end of 2021, but its nonprofit status meant it didn't pay any of this back to the city or county through property taxes. Organizers of the "UPMC: It’s Time to Pay What You Owe" campaign say the health care network, as one of the region's largest landowners and employers, can't reasonably justify this privilege.
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
wccsradio.com
JUNE GARONZI, 94
June Garonzi, 94, Homer City died August 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith and was born June 19, 1928, in Ernest, Pennsylvania. June was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She is survived by...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County teacher reflects on lessons learned during the pandemic
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teacher in the Hempfield Area School District is reflecting on lessons she learned during the pandemic and marveling at the response from her students. “I think this year was a year of resilience for teachers and kids,” Ashley Testa said. Testa says teachers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms
When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
butlerradio.com
More Details Released On Middle School Plans
Although students will not be returning to the Butler Middle School next month, officials are moving ahead with new plans for the facility on East North Street. Representatives from Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation spoke to the Butler School Board earlier this week about turning the school into a “multi-use training and business facility”. It will ideally include dedicated spaces for workforce training, small business support, manufacturing prototyping, and lease space for business.
Scam targeting veterans personal information on the rise, what to look out for
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– There has been an increased amount of reports about a scam targeting veterans and their personal information. The scammers have been trying to use the recently passed PACT Act to get any medical, financial, and other personal information from veterans, according to officials. They pose as someone who is looking to give […]
wccsradio.com
DUFF W. MCGILL, 89
Duff W. McGill, 89 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born April 18, 1933 in Sharon , PA, the son of the late Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill. He was a graduate of Blairsville High...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
wccsradio.com
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
nextpittsburgh.com
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland banks loan for East Huntingdon industrial park development
Financing for a $6.3 million project to develop nearly 79 acres at an East Huntingdon industrial park is finalized, Westmoreland County development officials announced this week. County commissioners, serving as members of the county’s Industrial Development Corp., approved an agreement for a $2.25 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial...
wtae.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to Pittsburgh to campaign for Doug Mastriano
PITTSBURGH — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pittsburgh Friday for a campaign event with Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. "This extreme agenda by the democrats, we're just sick and tired of it and we say no more," said state senator Doug Mastriano. "Don't go on defense, remind the people of Pennsylvania of what Josh Shapiro, and his daddy Wolf, did."
wccsradio.com
FLORENCE BLYSTONE LIPSIE, 85
Florence Blystone Lipsie, 85 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. She was born in Washington Township on January 28, 1937 to the late Arthur and Ethel (Harmon) Blystone. Raised in Girty, Flo attended Elderton High School and lived in the Plumville...
