Orlando, FL

What should a redeveloped Fashion Square mall include?

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
 3 days ago
Fashion Square Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The redevelopment of Orlando Fashion Square mall — long a topic of discussion, speculation and imagination in The City Beautiful — appears to have some wind at its back once again with the news that talks have resumed between the property’s two largest stakeholders.

Now that Unicorp President Chuck Whittall and his firm, which owns the dirt beneath the mall, are back at the table with building owner TBB Orlando LLC — an entity related to Wilmington, Delaware-based The Bancorp Inc. — there again is speculation about what a redevelopment of one of the city’s most intriguing properties would look like.

Whittall told Orlando Business Journal that apartments, restaurants and bars would be part of the mixed-use redevelopment, adding there would be a pivot from soft goods retail to more lifestyle-oriented retail concepts. He also said that the project, which wouldn’t start until 2023 at the earliest, would be a complete redevelopment of the property, with the possible exception of the existing Macy’s store.

Housing developer looks to breathe new life into Volusia Mall Legacy Partners of Orlando said they plan to build 350 luxury apartments at the site of the old Macy’s site at the Volusia Mall. (WFTV)

Comments / 3

George R
2d ago

They should add a public library, and better food court options, i’ve always gone to fashion Square but since it’s been a ghost town nobody has gone there anymore, I remember me and all my high school friends would always go there for the food court and the movies lol, they should add some fun stuff like arcades, bowling, a foam pit , and other shops for clothes and shoes, adding the gym was a good idea to

