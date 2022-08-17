What should a redeveloped Fashion Square mall include?

Fashion Square Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The redevelopment of Orlando Fashion Square mall — long a topic of discussion, speculation and imagination in The City Beautiful — appears to have some wind at its back once again with the news that talks have resumed between the property’s two largest stakeholders.

Now that Unicorp President Chuck Whittall and his firm, which owns the dirt beneath the mall, are back at the table with building owner TBB Orlando LLC — an entity related to Wilmington, Delaware-based The Bancorp Inc. — there again is speculation about what a redevelopment of one of the city’s most intriguing properties would look like.

Whittall told Orlando Business Journal that apartments, restaurants and bars would be part of the mixed-use redevelopment, adding there would be a pivot from soft goods retail to more lifestyle-oriented retail concepts. He also said that the project, which wouldn’t start until 2023 at the earliest, would be a complete redevelopment of the property, with the possible exception of the existing Macy’s store.

