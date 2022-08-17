Read full article on original website
Related
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Transventures In The US Workforce: The Workplace Through The Lens Of A Black Trans Woman
In this society, there are many people who are unaware of what we face, and some who just don’t consider the fact that we face work-place discrimination so frequently. I’m sharing my story with you all in the hope that it brings greater awareness of the issues, and more allyship for trans people in the workplace.
Comments / 0