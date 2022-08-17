Read full article on original website
China Chong
3d ago
I've seen the bank ones. the misspelling was the first clue, the second was the banks don't text you that info. it's emailed and you can always check your account. never call and never give your info. when I worked as a teller I hated when ppl would get these scams. Amazon is a big one right now also. Amazon will NEVER call the customer, they email. whatever you do don't give out any of your info.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
2news.com
Suspect identified in Officer-Involved Shooting near Wadsworth
The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in high-speed police chase and officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
2news.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for Heroin Trafficking
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking. Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and...
Lassen County News
Lassen Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information on Burger King robber
Lassen Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Burger King employee in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 and demanded their property. If you have any information on the...
2news.com
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating death in 2020
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced Michael Thomas Woods, from Reno, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served. Woods pled guilty in June, 2022 to a charge of Second-Degree Murder in connection...
2news.com
Washoe County School District Emergency System
On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
Lassen County News
Opportunity To Comment , Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project
The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Sees Record Taxable Room Revenue
Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY. Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
mynews4.com
Car crash in North Valleys creates road closures, leaves three hospitalized
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash between a truck towing a utility trailer and an SUV in the North Valleys has left three people hospitalized, creating road closures Wednesday. Around 3:35 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road...
