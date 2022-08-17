ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

China Chong
3d ago

I've seen the bank ones. the misspelling was the first clue, the second was the banks don't text you that info. it's emailed and you can always check your account. never call and never give your info. when I worked as a teller I hated when ppl would get these scams. Amazon is a big one right now also. Amazon will NEVER call the customer, they email. whatever you do don't give out any of your info.

KOLO TV Reno

WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
2news.com

Suspect identified in Officer-Involved Shooting near Wadsworth

The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in high-speed police chase and officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
2news.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for Heroin Trafficking

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez, age 30 has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after having pled guilty in June to one count of Heroin Trafficking. Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop be the Nevada Highway Patrol for speeding and...
2news.com

Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating death in 2020

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced Michael Thomas Woods, from Reno, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served. Woods pled guilty in June, 2022 to a charge of Second-Degree Murder in connection...
2news.com

Washoe County School District Emergency System

On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Lassen County News

Opportunity To Comment , Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project

The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
2news.com

Reno Tahoe Sees Record Taxable Room Revenue

Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY. Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
