ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

Four follically fabulous kids from Wisconsin and one from Minnesota are in the running in this year's USA Mullet Championships contests.

Two teenagers and three youngsters are among those competing in the neighboring states:

  • Max Weihbrecht, De Pere, Wisconsin
  • Callen Steinbrink, Austin, Minnesota
  • Emmitt Bailey, Menomonie, Wisconsin
  • Axel Wenzel, Brillion, Wisconsin
  • Cayden Kershaw, Wausau, Wisconsin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssgVi_0hKt6oDg00
From left: Max Weihbrecht, Callen Steinbrink, Emmitt Bailey, Axel Wenzel and Cayden Kershaw. USA Mullet Championships

The contest started with 675 entries with the grand prize winner taking home $2,500.

Bailey has garnered more than 2,000 votes by Wednesday in the contest's Kids Division and is in the lead. Wenzel is in fourth place and Steinbrink is in 16th, according to the update.

Eric Bailey, Emmitt's father, said the publicity of his kid's mullet has "gone beyond our wildest dreams." He noted that his favorite former and current NFL players Jared Allen and JJ Watt shared Emmitt's profile to vote for on social media.

Emmitt has been growing his hair out for two years, and was late to make the contest in 2021.

"Even if he doesn't win, he's worldwide right now. We're still trying to wrap our heads around what's going on and we just can't right now," Eric said with a laugh.

As for the Teens Division, Kershaw leads over Weihbrecht by 300 votes. Kershaw said on Twitter if he wins, he will be donating all winnings to Peyton's Promise, which helps stock food shelves for those who need it most.

Curtis Steinbrink, the father of five-year-old Callen, said his son started growing his hair out about a year ago. Curtis also competed in the USA Mullet Championships last year and finished 11th overall in the country. He tells Bring Me The News he's expecting to compete again next year.

"[Callen] definitely got inspiration to do it like his dad," Curtis said.

Last year, Menomonie, Wisconsin-native Josh Boyette placed third overall in the Teen Division. Additionally, Travis Seifert from Wisconsin placed second in the Men's Division.

The USA Mullet Championships features a Hall of Fame on its website that includes former Minnesota Vikings and NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen. The nationwide competition started in 2021, stemming from a smaller contest in Michigan in 2020.

The contest goes through Friday. To vote, visit the USA Mullet Championships website.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Wausau, WI
Society
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
De Pere, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Menomonie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Austin, MN
Sports
Brillion, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brillion, WI
Brillion, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Austin, MN
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Austin, MN
Society
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Hall Of Fame#Nfl Hall Of Famer#Kids Division#Nfl#The Teens Division
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two preseason games with the Kansas City Chiefs, two solid performances for former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco put together another solid performance in preseason, this time the former Rutgers football star performing in his new home with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a strong performance from Pacheco in a 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders. He had eight rushing yards on four carries along with two catches for 16 yards. The former all-Big Ten selection also had a kickoff return for 26 yards. For more background on the second preseason game, make sure to read Charles Goodman (follow him here) of ChiefsWire and his instant analysis of the strong Kansas City performance on Saturday. It was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Some famous felines you may have seen before on Netflix are making their Minnesota debut. Four big cats were rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma. They're now safe and sound at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone."So many people watched the 'Tiger King' saga unfold on Netflix during COVID, but what a lot of people didn't realize is how much abuse and neglect was going on behind the scenes," said sanctuary owner Tammy Thies.  Sixty-nine different cats from the reality show were rescued and taken to safe places across the country.The sanctuary in Sandstone is closed to the public to protect the animals.
SANDSTONE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy