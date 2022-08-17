Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
seehafernews.com
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun officer 20 times in the head
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
waupacanow.com
911 caller reports himself
Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
Fond du Lac Police investigating homicide of 40-year-old man
The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 40-year-old male is active and ongoing at this time, police said Saturday.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man found dead from apparent gunshot wound
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Fond du Lac that appeared to be killed by a gunshot wound. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person laying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.
WBAY Green Bay
Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation
GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of killing his children convicted of trying to escape from Outagamie jail
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
wearegreenbay.com
Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
oshkoshexaminer.com
AT THE COURTHOUSE: Vehicle thefts, home intruder, shoplifting at outlet mall, recovered gun, attacks on law enforcement
The following cases were filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court during July. 10 felony charges brought after string of vehicle thefts. Two men have been charged with 10 felonies after a state trooper spotted them on I-41 operating a “vehicle train” that consisted of a stolen pickup truck towing another stolen pickup that was hitched to a stolen trailer carrying two stolen all-terrain vehicles and a stolen utility terrain vehicle.
waupacanow.com
Five injured in crash
Five people were injured in a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the town of Union. Waupaca County deputies responded to a call regarding a crash on Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road. The initial report advised that two occupants were trapped in the vehicle and another...
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
