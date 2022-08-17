ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting

WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

911 caller reports himself

Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
MANAWA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Fond du Lac that appeared to be killed by a gunshot wound. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance on the 200 block of Marquette Street for a person laying on the ground Saturday morning around 7:20 A.M.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation

GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warrant issued for Wausau man who allegedly tampered with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
APPLETON, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

AT THE COURTHOUSE: Vehicle thefts, home intruder, shoplifting at outlet mall, recovered gun, attacks on law enforcement

The following cases were filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court during July. 10 felony charges brought after string of vehicle thefts. Two men have been charged with 10 felonies after a state trooper spotted them on I-41 operating a “vehicle train” that consisted of a stolen pickup truck towing another stolen pickup that was hitched to a stolen trailer carrying two stolen all-terrain vehicles and a stolen utility terrain vehicle.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Five injured in crash

Five people were injured in a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the town of Union. Waupaca County deputies responded to a call regarding a crash on Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road. The initial report advised that two occupants were trapped in the vehicle and another...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI

