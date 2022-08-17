Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal
The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles
Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks
If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
Hangman Page Recalls His One-Hour Broadway Match With Bryan Danielson
– During a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, AEW star Hangman Page discussed his two toughest matchups during his AEW career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Hangman Page on his toughest matchups in AEW: “I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a...
Gunther Has Been Happy With His Time In WWE, Says He Has Creative Freedom
In an interview with Witty Whittier (via Fightful), Gunther said that he has been happy with his run in the WWE so far, and spoke about having freedom to be himself. Here are highlights:. On enjoying his WWE run so far: “It’s been very good so far. I signed with...
Update On MJF And His Status With AEW
MJF hasn’t been seen in AEW since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he buried Tony Khan and dropped a F-bomb on national television (which was censored). This came in the middle of speculation about his status with the company, as there were rumors he was unhappy about pay and wanted to leave, while others suggested the issues were settled and turned into a worked-shoot storyline.
Goldberg Comments On Why He Never Fought Steve Austin For WWE
When WWE signed Goldberg in 2003, there was a tide of fan-favorite match options for the WCW Champion with his new company, but he never faced Steve Austin, despite the popularity of both performers. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Goldberg commented on the potential of the never-seen encounter (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the complete episode and read a highlight below.
Josh Alexander on Paying Tribute to TNA During Title Match Against Eric Young
– During a recent interview with the Alliance Pro Wrestling Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander discussed paying tribute to classic TNA matchups involving Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and more during his recent title match against Eric Young. Below are some highlights. Josh Alexander on his tribute spots against...
William Regal Thanks WWE NXT UK For The Memories
As you’ve probably heard, the WWE NXT UK brand is going away, as WWE announced its final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4. In its place will be the new NXT Europe, which launches in 2023. In a post on Twitter, William Regal said goodbye to the brand and thanked everyone involved for the memories.
