Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Barry pursues recount in 2nd District, Steen considers write-in against Vos
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said Thursday she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olson in the 2nd District primary Aug. 9. The liberal-leaning 2nd District covers a swath of southern Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WBAY Green Bay
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
WBAY Green Bay
Short-staffed bus companies looking for drivers ahead of school year
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students get ready to go back to school, districts and bussing companies are still dealing with the current bus driver shortage. One of the largest bussing companies in the state is impacted at every one of its bus terminals right now. Leading up to fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser started for Knuth family after house fire
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser has been started for a Darboy family well known to Action 2 New viewers. The Knuth family has been displaced by a house fire late Wednesday night. “Just shocked. This family has already been through so much the last 10 to 15 years and...
Comments / 0