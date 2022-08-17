ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Tallulah Academy runs wild over Briarfield in season opener

Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy played a football game Friday night, but it wasn’t much of a contest. Wyatt Bedgood rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Brayson Morson added two more rushing touchdowns, and Tallulah Academy opened its season with a 44-12 rout of one of its biggest rivals.
TALLULAH, LA
Gators take on Natchez in preseason tune-up Friday

There are high hopes that this could be the best football season at Vicksburg High in 20 or 30 years. The Gators and their fans will get the first glimpse of just how good on Friday night. Vicksburg will host Natchez in a preseason scrimmage beginning at 6 p.m. at...
VICKSBURG, MS
Playmakers 2022: Experienced Tallulah set for a title run

Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” will be included in The Post’s weekend print edition on Aug. 20, and will also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
Warren County Land Records August 8 to August 15

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 8 to August 15. *Donald W. Rowland Sr., Stephanie Renee Rowland, Rodger A. Rowland and Shane Russell Rowland to Michael Patrick Border, Part of Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Highlands. *Billy J. Collins and Shirley A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties

The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
VICKSBURG, MS
Klein speaks about Vicksburg District’s mission at Chamber luncheon

The Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on Wednesday when members of the chamber and other community members attended the event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, to hear the guest speaker, Col. Christopher Klein. Klein assumed command of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District in...
VICKSBURG, MS
SURRATT: The anxiety of having an MRI

I ask that question after returning from the wilds of Flowood where there is an open MRI. I won’t deal with anything else — I’ve learned I can’t. And by the way, I’ve had an MRI done locally when, to borrow from the Rolling Stones song, I went “running for the shelter of mother’s little helper” (a “little yellow pill” for those of you too young to know the song).
VICKSBURG, MS
KOOLING DOWN: Ice, filtered water machine opened at Vicksburg Riverfront

Visitors to the Vicksburg Riverfront might’ve noticed a new addition to the Levee Street landscape in the last week: a freestanding Kooler Ice machine. Owned by local developers Daryl Hollingsworth and Amber Morton, the machine has a capacity of 100 bags of ice, sold in 10-pound bags for $2 each. It also dispenses filtered water for 35 cents for 1 gallon, or $1.75 for 5 gallons.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Police Reports: 3 arrested on unrelated drug charges

The Vicksburg Police Department made three separate drug-related arrests on Thursday and Friday, including one with an additional burglary charge. Justin Cantrell, 42 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday at the scene of a traffic stop after 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle. Charged with possession of...
VICKSBURG, MS
