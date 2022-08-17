ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Second suspect arrested in February fatal shooting at Portsmouth motel

By Lauren Girgis, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
A Portsmouth police car. The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon, six months after Portsmouth police identified him as a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Riverwalk Inn and Suites.

Demonte Rayshawn Worrell is charged in the death of 40-year-old David Branch. Police arrested a second suspect, 28-year-old Marcellus Tyrell Epps, in May. The two men are also accused of shooting and critically injuring a woman in a room at the motel on Feb. 2.

Portsmouth Detective Brian C. Davis told The Virginian-Pilot in February that two men shot Branch multiple times inside the motel room.

Worrell is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery, and firearm by violent felon. Epps is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, and numerous other additional felony counts.

Epps’ 4-day jury trial will be held in Portsmouth Circuit Court in late October. Worrell has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26 in Portsmouth General District Court.

