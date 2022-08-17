Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown
It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal
The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
WWE Employees Now Allowed to Trade Company Stock Again
– As previously reported, WWE employees were barred from trading company stock after the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement last month. According to a new report by PWInsider, that temporary embargo has now been lifted. WWE notified employees earlier today that they can once again buy and sell shares...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
Top 7 Pro Wrestling Leglocks
If you’re going to be a wrestler of any repute, you need to have a good finishing move. Many opt to use something that will ensure a pinfall. Others prefer to make their opponents submit, as it’s just fun to make your rival quit. Not that I know from experience, but I know a lot of wrestlers feel this way.
Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles
Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
Hangman Page Recalls His One-Hour Broadway Match With Bryan Danielson
– During a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, AEW star Hangman Page discussed his two toughest matchups during his AEW career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Hangman Page on his toughest matchups in AEW: “I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a...
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
