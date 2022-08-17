Local nonprofit offers transitional housing for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — National Nonprofit Day, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, is an opportunity to recognize the groups that work hard to help those in need, including San Diego County organizations dedicated to assisting military veterans.

Among the local organizations helping our vets is Wounded Warrior Homes, which provides transitional housing to post-9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) or those who suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS).

“It feels very relaxing and comfortable, and I really enjoy being here,” said Air Force veteran David Teall.

Teall is the first person to live inside of the Wounded Warrior Homes' brand new studio-style home. The ADU is just under 500 square feet. It has a bedroom space, a full bathroom, and a spacious kitchen and living room area.

On the table sits a Lego Minecraft display built by the veteran and his 7-year-old son.

“Part of making this place my home, I spent time with my son, together building it and creating this. It’s been so helpful to me," Teall said.

Teall suffered a traumatic brain injury and PTS after serving in Afghanistan in 2007.

“I experienced a vehicle bomb at the base that I was at, and it really impacted my life significantly with nightmares and dealing with anxiety and just dealing with loud noises," he said.

Wounded Warrior Homes works with veterans to help them transition back into civilian life.

“Every veteran and individual is different,” said Wounded Warrior Homes Executive Director Mia Roseberry. “So whatever they need support with housing, education, employment… we’re here to help them.”

The nonprofit has three different properties where multiple veterans are housed. The ADU is meant for those who are almost ready to live on their own.

“So the idea with the ADU is that they’ll be able to live in here for the next 30, 60, 90 days when they’re getting ready to transition out and feel what it’s like to really have their own place,” said Roseberry.

The organization believes this is a process that will help the veterans from retreating in their recovery.

Wounded Warrior Homes is a nonprofit funded by grants and donations. The organization is accepting monetary donations . There is also an Amazon Wishlist . The items go directly to the veterans living in the homes.