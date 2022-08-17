ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny side up

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine all the time 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance to our north may squeeze out a brief sprinkle well west of I-355 this afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be better chance near Rockford.

Otherwise, expect fair and quiet weather to close the workweek.

An active weather pattern takes shape this weekend with passing shower & storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hight 83.

FRIDAY: Late day clouds increase. High 85.

