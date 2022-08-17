Read full article on original website
Mudslide closes portion of US-6 near mile marker 201 westbound
SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide near MM 201 westbound, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, has closed one lane on US-6 between Spanish Fork and Helper in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol says that eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The Utah Department of Transportation Traffic, UDOT Traffic,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 patrol cars damaged after struck from behind by minor suspected of DUI
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 17-year-old girl suspected of driving under the influence hit a marked Salt Lake City police car early Friday, and the impact forced the first car into a second patrol car. Salt Lake City police issued a...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
Gephardt Daily
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman
WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
KUTV
GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
Gephardt Daily
Fire destroys Ogden apartment construction site; dramatic blaze caught on video
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning fire at an Ogden construction site. Crews were first dispatched to 34th Street and Washington Boulevard at 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they reported a fully-engulfed three story apartment structure with heavy...
kslnewsradio.com
Search and rescue conduct operation to rescue man hiking Lone Peak
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man hiking in the Lone Peak area was rescued after suffering a fall Friday afternoon. According to Sandy City Fire Department’s Facebook, the rescue operation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. A search and rescue team was hoisted by a helicopter onto the peak. They then strapped the hiker into a harness to have him lifted out.
Suspicious package found and safely detonated at Layton Hospital
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspicious package was found and later safely detonated at Intermountain Layton Hospital Thursday. The package was located inside the hospital’s medical office building around 8:30 a.m. The Davis County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely detonated the package. Police said the package was later determined not to be […]
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Police looking for 2 missing men from Sandy group home
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: UTA bus collides with multiple cars in Salt Lake City, injures 4
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured, one critically, after a Utah Transit Authority bus collided with multiple cars Thursday in Salt Lake City, police said. The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. in the area of 300 West and North Temple, according...
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents: Tooele man confessed to wife’s fatal shooting
TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details in the fatal shooting Thursday of a Tooele woman. Suspect Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, has been arrested in the death of the 35-year-old victim, his wife. At 6:47 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Settlement...
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night. The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
Gephardt Daily
Police ask hunters, others visiting Kamas area to report evidence of West Valley City homicide victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking the public, especially people living in or visiting the Kamas area, for information on suspected homicide victim Maren Carlson, whose body may be in that area. “As the fall and hunting seasons bring...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
