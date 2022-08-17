ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEF

Body Found on 10th Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Local Chattanooga Artist Is Painting Jenkins Park Mural

A mural on the Scout building in Jenkins Park is currently in the process of being painted by local artist Joy Taylor. Dade County citizen Jennifer Blair is the coordinator for the mural project. “Visible from Main Street, this colorful, eye-catching mural serves as a signpost, demarcating the communal greenspace...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist

WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.

