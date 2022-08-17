ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Authorities identify 19-year-old man killed in Pacoima shooting

Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Sylmar man sentenced to life in prison for 5 random killings in San Fernando Valley

A man who opened fire on people at random in 2014, killing five people and wounding seven others, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alexander Hernandez, 42, from Sylmar, was sentenced to multiple consecutive life terms for the rampage. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office initially sought the […]
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on attempted murder charges; several guns are seized

A man was arrested on attempted murder charges and several weapons were seized after an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call for service, in which a neighbor shot at the caller's 14-year old son, nearly striking him, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 17.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter

A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Imprisonment#Detention Center#Violent Crime
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating

Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy