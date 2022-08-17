Read full article on original website
Authorities identify 19-year-old man killed in Pacoima shooting
Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Sylmar man sentenced to life in prison for 5 random killings in San Fernando Valley
A man who opened fire on people at random in 2014, killing five people and wounding seven others, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alexander Hernandez, 42, from Sylmar, was sentenced to multiple consecutive life terms for the rampage. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office initially sought the […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on attempted murder charges; several guns are seized
A man was arrested on attempted murder charges and several weapons were seized after an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call for service, in which a neighbor shot at the caller's 14-year old son, nearly striking him, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 17.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
Witnesses color in the details of sheriff’s alleged ‘deputy gangs’
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of retaliation...
Home invasion suspect arrested after 71-year-old woman is pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove robbery
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, during which a 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Canyon Country For Pointing Gun At Wife, Daughter
A man was arrested in Canyon Country for allegedly pointing a firearm at his wife and daughter during a verbal argument Tuesday. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon after it was reported a man brandished a firearm at his wife and daughter, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
theeastsiderla.com
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony details cover up of 'Banditos' deputy beating investigation
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers uncovered more evidence of a cover-up inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday, as Sgt. Jeffery Chow swore to tell the truth about alleged deputy gangs in the fifth hearing held at Loyola Law School by the Civilian Oversight Commission. Chow lead the...
California City man charged in 2019 standoff not competent to stand trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police and setting off explosives inside a California City home has been found incompetent to stand trial and will be placed in a state hospital. Two psychiatrists filed reports saying Shane Weber, 29, is not competent, meaning he doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and […]
Police searching for 3 suspects after man killed in shooting at gas station near Beverly Center
A man was fatally shot as he was inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Former LAPD Officer Sentenced To 2 Years' Probation For 2020 Assault
Frank Hernandez was caught on bystander video repeatedly hitting a man during an attempted arrest in 2020.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
