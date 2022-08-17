ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

San Leandro opens cooling centers at library, community center

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — The city of San Leandro has opened the main library and Marina Community Center as cooling centers, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays. The library is at 300 Estudillo Ave. The community center is at 15301 Wicks Blvd.

Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area Wednesday

The cooling centers open when outside temperatures reach 90 degrees. The city will provide an air-conditioned room with chairs and water. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

For more information, call (510) 577-3971 or email LibraryInfo@sanleandro.org.

