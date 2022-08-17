ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Officials search for missing Junction City woman

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart. The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
TOPEKA, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
WIBW

Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police search for hit and run driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run involving another vehicle and a pole. The Lawrence Police Department says officers are on the lookout for a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a heavy-set man with long black hair following a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

78-year-old woman given citation after crash sends 17-year-old to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 78-year-old Manhattan woman was given a citation after a crash that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westloop Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka men arrested for aggravated assault following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested for aggravated assault after they were recognized during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers helped another agency during a traffic stop. During this stop, TPD noted that suspects from an ongoing investigation...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
TOPEKA, KS

