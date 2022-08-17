Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Fryalator Fire At Popeyes
2021-08-21@1:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to Popeyes at 287 North Avenue for a fire in the fryolator. The fire was out on their arrival. Firefighters checked the roof for a smoke condition. Firefighters also ventilated the restaurant for smoke inside. Popeyes is closed until the health department gives them the approval to reopen.
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House
2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene.
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Across From Ganim’s Office
2022-08-20@2:20am– #Bridgeport CT– Two men were shot across from Joe Ganim's Office on State Street at the Brick and Barrel Bourbon Restaurant.
Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash
2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash.
Register Citizen
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Eyewitness News
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
Man Found Burning In New Canaan Park Has Not Been Identified, Police Say
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Members of the New Canaan PD...
NBC Connecticut
12 People Displaced After Stratford House Fire
A dozen people living in a Stratford home have been displaced after it caught fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they were called to a house on Guzzi Drive at about 11 a.m. Responding crews located the blaze inside the living room of the single-family home. The fire was put under...
westernmassnews.com
Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
Suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester arrested
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested the suspect for the shooting of the loss prevention officer at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police had released pictures of the man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: The man was identified as 30-year-old […]
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver
2022-08-20@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck and killed on Boston Avenue near Success Avenue by a hit and run driver.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Shooting reported at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Macy’s in Buckland Hills Mall at approximately 12:20 pm, police said.
