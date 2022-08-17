ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fryalator Fire At Popeyes

2021-08-21@1:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to Popeyes at 287 North Avenue for a fire in the fryolator. The fire was out on their arrival. Firefighters checked the roof for a smoke condition. Firefighters also ventilated the restaurant for smoke inside. Popeyes is closed until the health department gives them the approval to reopen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

2022-08-20@1:10pm– #Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a house on Beatrice Street (off Stratford Avenue) causing damage to the foundation and hitting gas meters. The driver fled the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Across From Ganim’s Office

2022-08-20@2:20am– #Bridgeport CT– Two men were shot across from Joe Ganim's Office on State Street at the Brick and Barrel Bourbon Restaurant.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash

2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

12 People Displaced After Stratford House Fire

A dozen people living in a Stratford home have been displaced after it caught fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they were called to a house on Guzzi Drive at about 11 a.m. Responding crews located the blaze inside the living room of the single-family home. The fire was put under...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver

2022-08-20@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck and killed on Boston Avenue near Success Avenue by a hit and run driver.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT

