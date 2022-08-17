Read full article on original website
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
US News and World Report
New York 9/11 Museum Closes After Telling Tragedy's Story, Helping Survivors Heal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A museum in New York City that told the story of the 9/11 attacks from the perspectives of the people affected has closed its building and ended its walking tours, a co-founder said Thursday. After shuttering the doors of the 16-year-old 9/11 Tribute Museum Wednesday evening,...
boweryboogie.com
After 120 Years, Future of Parisi Bakery Looks Uncertain on Mott Street
an institution in Little Italy dating back to the turn of the last century, appears to be on shaky ground. The landlord (May Leun Realty) last week taped an official Notice of Termination to the shuttered roll-down gate at 198 Mott Street. Seemingly signaling the end an era. The letter noted a cancelation of the tenancy that is effective September 30, and that “no current lease is in effect.”
onthewater.com
Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Looking for the scoop out East? Click here to read Tim Regan’s Eastern L.I. / Suffolk County fishing report!. Fishing is just about as good as it gets on Long Island right now. The cobia bite continues across the island’s west end from Jones Inlet to the Gateway; wherever you find schools of bunker, you can almost bet there’s cobia beneath them. If you plan to target these seasonal visitors, be prepared with heavier gear because you’re equally as likely to find a few sharks.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City
New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
How NYC’s ‘high priest of vice’ tried to turn Syracuse’s Elmwood Park into a seedy resort
Residents of the Syracuse suburb of Elmwood were wary of their new neighbor in May 1896. After all, the reputation of the infamous William McGlory preceded him. McGlory and his wife, Annie, had just purchased the grounds of what is today Elmwood Park, in the city’s southwest corner. He...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Secrets of the Empire State Building
It was once the tallest building in the world. Today, its presence on New York City's skyline remains unmatched. The nearly century-old Empire State Building is an intricate ecosystem, having undergone a complete modernization both inside and out. via Cheddar. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner...
Raleigh News & Observer
Queer nightlife is booming in these three American cities
Against the backdrop of transphobic laws sweeping the nation, bodily autonomy being called into legislative question and a cultural reckoning with queer realities, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” Between sampling choices and collaborations, this album pays homage to the underground queer house-music scene that has played an instrumental role in shaping culture, music and fashion as we know it today.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
One Green Planet
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
hiphopsince1987.com
Fresh from the Federal System, Famous Living has channelled his inner creative powers into powerful, impactful and ambiguous melodies.
The nightlife and music scene in New York City are well-known. It is a music mecca as well as one of the most culturally diverse and influential cities in the United States, if not the world. As a result, it has produced some of history’s most iconic musicians. It has...
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
Suspect Who Shot Man Twice in Broad Daylight Outside Brooklyn Bodega Identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police today released a photo of a suspect who shot a...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History
Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
NBC New York
NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again
Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look. Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward. The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
