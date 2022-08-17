ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boweryboogie.com

After 120 Years, Future of Parisi Bakery Looks Uncertain on Mott Street

an institution in Little Italy dating back to the turn of the last century, appears to be on shaky ground. The landlord (May Leun Realty) last week taped an official Notice of Termination to the shuttered roll-down gate at 198 Mott Street. Seemingly signaling the end an era. The letter noted a cancelation of the tenancy that is effective September 30, and that "no current lease is in effect."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Looking for the scoop out East? Click here to read Tim Regan’s Eastern L.I. / Suffolk County fishing report!. Fishing is just about as good as it gets on Long Island right now. The cobia bite continues across the island’s west end from Jones Inlet to the Gateway; wherever you find schools of bunker, you can almost bet there’s cobia beneath them. If you plan to target these seasonal visitors, be prepared with heavier gear because you’re equally as likely to find a few sharks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kath Lee

Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City

New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Secrets of the Empire State Building

It was once the tallest building in the world. Today, its presence on New York City's skyline remains unmatched. The nearly century-old Empire State Building is an intricate ecosystem, having undergone a complete modernization both inside and out. via Cheddar. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Queer nightlife is booming in these three American cities

Against the backdrop of transphobic laws sweeping the nation, bodily autonomy being called into legislative question and a cultural reckoning with queer realities, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” Between sampling choices and collaborations, this album pays homage to the underground queer house-music scene that has played an instrumental role in shaping culture, music and fashion as we know it today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
SELDEN, NY
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
WETM 18 News

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History

Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
