MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins
With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best day trips from Seattle
With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
southseattleemerald.com
Local Barber Michael Smith Jr. Carves Out a Path For Himself During the Pandemic
On the weekends that I stayed with my dad when I was a kid, those are the words he said to me every time I stepped into his car. Those weekends were full of excitement, but the most consistent experience was our time at the barbershop. The memories that we made in the barbershop have stayed with me well into my adult years. They have shaped me and taught me many lessons. I believe the most important lesson I learned is this: to find the right barber is to find a friend. Someone whom you can trade ideas and experiences with, someone who will become part of a sacred sustaining culture that will be here for you, your children, and eventually, their children too.
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
southseattleemerald.com
Beloved Seattle Artist and Writer Lawney Reyes Passes Away at the Age of 91
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Seattle Native American artist and writer Lawney Reyes, who documented his family saga and his tribe’s forgotten history in White Grizzly Bear’s Legacy: Learning to Be Indian, passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 91.
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
seattleschild.com
Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail
On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
