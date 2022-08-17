New Police Chief Sworn In

Capt. John Storrow (Photo courtesy Howell Township)

HOWELL – Capt. John Storrow has been named the next chief of police for the Howell Township Police Department.

Storrow, who is a 28-year member of the force, was named chief on July 29 with the position taking effect on August 1.

Back in March, previous police chief Andrew Kudrick announced his retirement after being with the department for 32 years and serving as chief for seven. Afterwards, Captain Mark Pilecki took the reins as the new chief in an interim basis for the past four months.

Storrow started his law enforcement career at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 and joined Howell Township Police Department two years later in 1995 in the patrol division. He then became a field training officer and sergeant in 2003, followed by detective sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2011 and captain in 2015.

For 22 years, Storrow has served on both the Howell Township Police Department S.WA.T. team and the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team as an assistant team leader, tactical operator, and explosives breacher.

Storrow trained for three months in 2014 at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, which is one of the foremost law enforcement schools in the world. During this time, he achieved several certifications and trainings including: internal affairs policy and procedures through the New Jersey State Division of Criminal Justice; ICS I-700 in incident command systems through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs; hostage rescue tactics and combat skills at Fort Dix, New Jersey; supervision and police management through the United States Department of Justice; and missing children dynamics and response through the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

In addition, Storrow holds certifications as a Monmouth County firearms instructor and a patrol assault rifle instructor through the New Jersey State Division of Criminal Justice Police Training Commission.

Storrow has a Master of Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University, a bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an associate’s degree from the College of Staten Island.

Storrow has received many awards and commendations throughout his career, including a New Jersey Assembly Resolution for outstanding performance, awards for lifesaving and honorable service and a unit citation during his tenure in the detective bureau.