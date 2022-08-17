ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash. The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County. Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
MADISON, AR
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening. Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims. Both died on the scene. Preliminary information suggests the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man wanted after shots fired at MPD officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man police say fired shots at Memphis police officers on Friday. Police were called to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett Street where a crash had occurred around 10:30 a.m. Before police arrived, another call was made...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Germantown man missing, TBI issues Silver Alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Sliver Alert on behalf of Germantown Police Department. TBI says Robert Munsell, 72, may be driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona with Tenn. tag 5N53M4. Munsell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
JACKSON, TN

