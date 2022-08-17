Read full article on original website
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash. The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County. Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Officers find 2 dead after shooting, crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people dead Thursday evening. Investigators say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:45 p.m. at Shelby Drive and Faronia where they found two victims. Both died on the scene. Preliminary information suggests the...
Man wanted after shots fired at MPD officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man police say fired shots at Memphis police officers on Friday. Police were called to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett Street where a crash had occurred around 10:30 a.m. Before police arrived, another call was made...
One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine. First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s...
Police identify assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police have charged a man with aggravated assault after being able to identify him after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned after wrecking into a field. The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and...
Germantown man missing, TBI issues Silver Alert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Sliver Alert on behalf of Germantown Police Department. TBI says Robert Munsell, 72, may be driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona with Tenn. tag 5N53M4. Munsell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,...
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
Police searching for missing mother and child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
