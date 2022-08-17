ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
LARGO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brunswick, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Investigation Continues Into Shooting Tuesday In Montgomery Village

A male juvenile was taken to an area hospital. Shooting Suspect from Aug. 16, 2022 (Sketch from Montgomery County Police) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police continue to investigate a shooting on Tuesday night in Montgomery Village. Authorities say at 11:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 18300 block of...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#Fire Marshal#Office Bomb Squad
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat

A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Children Will Go On Trial

He has been ruled competent to stand trial. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man charged with two counts of kidnapping children under 16 years of age will be standing trial. During a review hearing on Thursday in Circuit Court, Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ruled that Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is competent to stand trial.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy