Fire and police log: Gas leak, accidents, fraud investigations
A gas leak and early morning accidents kept local firefighters busy this week, while police investigated several fraud and attempted fraud incidents. Chambersburg Fire Department evacuated several homes on Water Street early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a gas line/transfer station in the neighborhood of Water and Queen Streets, causing an outdoor gas leak.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Minor Busted Attempting Breaking Into Urbana High School, Stealing Computer Parts: Sheriff
A sticky-fingered suspect was caught red-handed attempting to steal computer parts from his high school in Maryland in the middle of the night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Urbana High School shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, when...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
wfmd.com
Investigation Continues Into Shooting Tuesday In Montgomery Village
A male juvenile was taken to an area hospital. Shooting Suspect from Aug. 16, 2022 (Sketch from Montgomery County Police) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police continue to investigate a shooting on Tuesday night in Montgomery Village. Authorities say at 11:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 18300 block of...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business
An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July. The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for. Police conducted...
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
Anne Arundel County Police Seeking to Identify Giant Food Robbery Suspect
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating the robbery of a Giant Food store in Odenton....
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
WTOP
Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat
A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Children Will Go On Trial
He has been ruled competent to stand trial. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man charged with two counts of kidnapping children under 16 years of age will be standing trial. During a review hearing on Thursday in Circuit Court, Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ruled that Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is competent to stand trial.
