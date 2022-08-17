Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDowell The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central McDowell County in southern West Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 343 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over War, or 8 miles southwest of Welch, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Welch, Gary, War, Elbert, Cucumber and Coalwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 600 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the vicinity of Apache Lake and just to the east. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt and Apache Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 04:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Baranof and Prince of Wales Islands. Including Sitka, Klawock and Craig. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stokes and Rockingham Counties through 745 AM EDT At 711 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walnut Cove, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eden Wentworth Mayodan Madison Walnut Cove Stoneville and Mayfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Dakota, McCook County. In Iowa, Clay and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 mile in dense fog, especially in the river valleys. * WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Refugio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Goliad, northwestern Refugio and east central Bee Counties through 615 AM CDT At 532 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charco, or 10 miles west of Goliad, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goliad, Ander, Berclair, Weesatche, Weser, Charco and Blanconia. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 662. US Highway 59 between mile markers 662 and 684. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Calhoun, south central Wirt, Roane and southeastern Jackson Counties through 645 AM EDT At 600 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kenna, or 12 miles southeast of Ripley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Kenna, Reedy, Statts Mills, Harmony, Given, Kentuck, Walton, Orma, Looneyville, Fairplain, Gay and Gandeeville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 118 and 133. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Clay, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 05:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clinton; Dubuque; Jackson; Scott DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton and Scott Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over very short distances.
Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Wadena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THIS MORNING Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the North Dakota South Dakota border into the Elbow Lake and Wadena areas. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 9am.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ottawa, northwestern Sandusky, northern Wood and western Lucas Counties through 730 AM EDT At 651 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waterville, or 9 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toledo, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Maumee, Walbridge, Millbury, Haskins, Luckey, Tontogany, Clay Center, Harbor View, Williston and Stony Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot Patchy dense fog this morning may lead to reduced visibility of a quarter of a mile or less at times. Allow for extra commute time this morning and use low beam headlights. Increase following distance between you and the car in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Kofa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central La Paz, northeastern Yuma and Maricopa Counties through 530 AM MST At 436 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Gila Bend to 18 miles northwest of Paloma. Movement was south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Sentinel, Paloma, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Dateland, Cotton Center, Sundad and Hyder. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 66 and 120. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 2. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 24, and between mile markers 119 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton and Scott Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over very short distances.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances.
