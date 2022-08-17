ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: 1-on-1 with DA Brooke Jenkins, trans superhero opera, more

Another week, another slew of events happening in the area. With no time to waste, let’s go into it. 111 Minna is debuting two solo exhibition shows today at 5 p.m. Alex Huxley, whose work is likely familiar if you frequent the gallery, is releasing a display entitled “Above it All” that features “surreal paintings of animals and space-gear-clad figures roaming in the least likely of place.”
Renting, old school

Renting, old school

Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.
Mission Local

Shadows on Potrero del Sol Park won’t halt housing

What’s ultimately worse for San Francisco: Shadows on Potrero del Sol Park, or the city’s severe housing shortage?. The latter, according to the Recreation and Park Commission. Today, the commission voted 4-1 that the shadows caused by a proposed seven-story residential project at 1458 San Bruno Ave., near Cesar Chavez Street, did not create enough of an “adverse effect” on the nearby park, at James Rolph Jr. playground, or the Potrero Hill Community Garden. The positive recommendation brings the project one step closer to overall approval.
Mission Local

Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community

For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
Mission Local

People We Meet: Horace Thomas

Horace Thomas, 76, is a big fan of buttons. “A woman came up to me once and said that she doesn’t like my buttons. She wanted me to take off my Ukraine button because I’m not Ukrainian. But I like wearing buttons,” he said. “There’s a lot...
Mission Local

People We Meet: Leah Morrett

The small store on 16th Street looks like a cross between a child’s bedroom and a magic shop. Bookshelves are brimming with colorful comics and stories. Small stuffed animals are hiding in every corner. Murals and prints of female superheroes and witchy women decorate the walls. Behind the counter overflowing with stickers: a business owner who others have described as a “pastel-goth girlfriend.”
Mission Local

Gabriela López, recalled from the Board of Ed, is running again (update: 10:25 a.m.)

After being handily recalled from the Board of Education in February, Gabriela López is running again, to take back a seat on the board. “I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to bring us together, to continue to listen, to care and to ensure that these spaces are welcoming for all of our families. It has only been four months with a newly appointed Board of Education and it is clear that our district is headed in the wrong direction,” López wrote in a statement sent out Friday morning, emphasizing problems such as teacher pay and racial conflict in classrooms.
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Mission Cultural Center, Jam Night and more!

In conjunction with their ongoing Richmond Art Center’s exhibit Emmy Lou Packard: Artist of Conscience, the center will host a film screening of “Rivera in America” by filmmaker and exhibit curator Rick Tejada-Flores. The film tracks Rivera’s artistic legacy in America and features interviews with artist Emmy Lou Packard. The event will be held at 2540 Barrett Avenue in Richmond, CA. The screening is free and open to the public. More information on the event can be found here.
Mission Local

Is police accountability working in San Francisco? (Part II)

While the Department of Police Accountability has the big bucks and a budget of some $10 million, San Francisco’s seven-member civilian Police Commission gets peanuts. Nevertheless, it purportedly has far more power: To set policy for the police department, hear discipline cases, and mete out punishment. Despite this authority,...
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: The unpredictable virus

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations fluctuate but have fallen well off their spring peak. Recorded infections and positivity rates are both down. R Number models show local transmission below 1, and current wastewater monitoring remains somewhat flat, just below where it was two weeks ago, also well off this spring’s peak.
Mission Local

People We Meet: Amanda Lynn

The AT&T storefront on Mission Street near 20th has a new vibrant look. Bright green hummingbirds, golden marigold flowers and orange Monarch butterflies cover the baby blue building. “Color brings people a lot of joy,” the artist Amanda Lynn said on a recent Friday as she filled in a few...
Mission Local

Mission Local

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

