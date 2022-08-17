After being handily recalled from the Board of Education in February, Gabriela López is running again, to take back a seat on the board. “I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to bring us together, to continue to listen, to care and to ensure that these spaces are welcoming for all of our families. It has only been four months with a newly appointed Board of Education and it is clear that our district is headed in the wrong direction,” López wrote in a statement sent out Friday morning, emphasizing problems such as teacher pay and racial conflict in classrooms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO