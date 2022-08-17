Read full article on original website
Another week, another slew of events happening in the area. With no time to waste, let’s go into it. 111 Minna is debuting two solo exhibition shows today at 5 p.m. Alex Huxley, whose work is likely familiar if you frequent the gallery, is releasing a display entitled “Above it All” that features “surreal paintings of animals and space-gear-clad figures roaming in the least likely of place.”
Homelessness among Latinx residents jumps 55%
While the overall rate of homelessness has decreased in San Francisco, it surged by 55 percent for Latinx residents, according to the final results of the 2022 Point in Time (PIT) survey count. The count was the first since 2019.
Renting, old school
Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.
Shadows on Potrero del Sol Park won’t halt housing
What’s ultimately worse for San Francisco: Shadows on Potrero del Sol Park, or the city’s severe housing shortage?. The latter, according to the Recreation and Park Commission. Today, the commission voted 4-1 that the shadows caused by a proposed seven-story residential project at 1458 San Bruno Ave., near Cesar Chavez Street, did not create enough of an “adverse effect” on the nearby park, at James Rolph Jr. playground, or the Potrero Hill Community Garden. The positive recommendation brings the project one step closer to overall approval.
Sam Reider and Jorge Glem’s hybrid music blooms at the Red Poppy
Sam Reider is an intrepid musical explorer who has crisscrossed Asia with his accordion strapped to his back, jamming with local musicians whenever and wherever he happened to find them. But one of his greatest musical adventures started in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The San Francisco...
‘All up for work’: Immigrant Uber and Lyft drivers create communities that others envy
Three nights a week, Iraqi-born Uber driver Mohammed sleeps in his car at a parking lot in San Francisco’s Marina District – one of the only places he knows he won’t get a parking ticket. Mohammed, 43, is not alone. He’s often flanked by two other Uber...
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
People We Meet: Horace Thomas
Horace Thomas, 76, is a big fan of buttons. “A woman came up to me once and said that she doesn’t like my buttons. She wanted me to take off my Ukraine button because I’m not Ukrainian. But I like wearing buttons,” he said. “There’s a lot...
People We Meet: Leah Morrett
The small store on 16th Street looks like a cross between a child’s bedroom and a magic shop. Bookshelves are brimming with colorful comics and stories. Small stuffed animals are hiding in every corner. Murals and prints of female superheroes and witchy women decorate the walls. Behind the counter overflowing with stickers: a business owner who others have described as a “pastel-goth girlfriend.”
Gabriela López, recalled from the Board of Ed, is running again (update: 10:25 a.m.)
After being handily recalled from the Board of Education in February, Gabriela López is running again, to take back a seat on the board. “I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to bring us together, to continue to listen, to care and to ensure that these spaces are welcoming for all of our families. It has only been four months with a newly appointed Board of Education and it is clear that our district is headed in the wrong direction,” López wrote in a statement sent out Friday morning, emphasizing problems such as teacher pay and racial conflict in classrooms.
In conjunction with their ongoing Richmond Art Center’s exhibit Emmy Lou Packard: Artist of Conscience, the center will host a film screening of “Rivera in America” by filmmaker and exhibit curator Rick Tejada-Flores. The film tracks Rivera’s artistic legacy in America and features interviews with artist Emmy Lou Packard. The event will be held at 2540 Barrett Avenue in Richmond, CA. The screening is free and open to the public. More information on the event can be found here.
Mayan rulers in the heart of the Mission as cultural center turns 45
The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts has played a central role in the neighborhood’s cultural life for more than four decades, but a new exhibition puts that legacy in a much longer historical perspective. On Friday evening, as part of the MCCLA’s 45th Anniversary Gala 2022, the center...
Is police accountability working in San Francisco? (Part II)
While the Department of Police Accountability has the big bucks and a budget of some $10 million, San Francisco’s seven-member civilian Police Commission gets peanuts. Nevertheless, it purportedly has far more power: To set policy for the police department, hear discipline cases, and mete out punishment. Despite this authority,...
D4 supe candidate Louie files 3 registrations in 3 months, blames Elections Dept.
Leanna Louie, the bullhorn-wielding scourge of vanquished DA Chesa Boudin, is expected to give incumbent Sunset District supervisor Gordon Mar a run for his money come November. To do so, however, she’ll need to be on the ballot. Department of Elections director John Arntz said Wednesday that he would review...
John Hamasaki declares candidacy in SF District Attorney race
November’s ballot for San Francisco’s hotly contested District Attorney seat will have one more name on it: John Hamasaki, a criminal defense attorney and former police commissioner. Records show that the outspoken critic of San Francisco policing and, more recently, of interim-District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ first weeks in...
[Updated]: Final Boudin-era SF prosecutor kicked off police misconduct cases ahead of historic trial
In the latest reorganizational move from appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the attorney prosecuting former police officer Christopher Samayoa for the shooting death of unarmed civilian Keita O’Neil will be removed from the case. The announcement came in the form of an Aug. 12 all-staff memo from Jenkins,...
Covid-19 Tracker: The unpredictable virus
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations fluctuate but have fallen well off their spring peak. Recorded infections and positivity rates are both down. R Number models show local transmission below 1, and current wastewater monitoring remains somewhat flat, just below where it was two weeks ago, also well off this spring’s peak.
People We Meet: Amanda Lynn
The AT&T storefront on Mission Street near 20th has a new vibrant look. Bright green hummingbirds, golden marigold flowers and orange Monarch butterflies cover the baby blue building. “Color brings people a lot of joy,” the artist Amanda Lynn said on a recent Friday as she filled in a few...
SF City Attorney sues notary Leonard Lacayo, alleges fraud … again
After previously being halted from providing legal services to immigrants, Mission District “immigration specialist” Leonard Lacayo is being sued again by the City for continuing to allegedly provide fraudulent legal services. “Leo Lacayo has demonstrated he has zero regard for the law or the immigrant communities he purports...
