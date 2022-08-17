ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin teacher receives $10K donation of school supplies for classroom, colleagues

By Julianna Russ
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwxK0_0hKt2Yu600

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin teacher received national recognition — and a surprise! Fred Tabares, an art teacher at Small Middle School, received $10,000 worth of school supplies for his classroom and colleagues from the Food for Good Foundation.

Teachers are struggling as they deal with the rising cost of school supplies.

The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.

Tabares, known to his students as “Mister T,” teaches a dozen different classes to more than 400 students, and he is also a part-time dishwasher at a restaurant. He said the extra job helped him pay for the school supplies the students needed.

“It’s like the end of Indiana Jones in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ but with school supplies instead of government top secret crates, and that’s great,” Tabares said. “That’s incredible. It’s one last thing that my colleagues and I have to worry about this year.”

On top of teaching and his restaurant job, Tabares also helps coach the football team at SMS and even pitches in as a DJ at school events.

Adopt A Classroom said teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies in 2021. Donating $5 would allow the organization to buy 35 pencils, 25 crayons, two notebooks and five glue sticks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfoxzone.com

Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox7austin.com

Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX
kut.org

Child care costs can put higher education out of reach for student parents in Texas

Juggling the costs of college and child care is the primary challenge facing students who are parents, according to new research from The Education Trust. The nonprofit advocacy group looked at the expenses low-income student parents face in all 50 states. Nationwide, more than two-thirds of student parents live at or near the poverty line and 52% are grant recipients.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Classroom#Charity#Small Middle School#Sms#Nexstar Media Inc
KVUE

Pflugerville ISD school board approves putting $367M bond on November ballot

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville ISD school board voted unanimously to place a bond on the November ballot for residents to vote on. At the board's meeting Thursday night, they decided to move forward with calling a $367.6 million bond election. The bond package, according to a media release, is designed to accommodate district safety and security needs, growth in student enrollment, aging conditions, student programs and equity across campuses.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville ISD school board calls for 3 elections for November

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville ISD school board has voted to call for three elections this November. The board voted unanimously at its August 18 meeting to call for an Attendance Credit Election (ACE), a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE), and a Bond Election. ACE. Pflugerville ISD says it...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20

National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
TODAY.com

Texas teacher who works 2 jobs gets special surprise from TODAY

Fred Tabares, an art teacher in Austin, Texas, works part-time as a restaurant dishwasher to help pay for school supplies. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff highlights Mr. T’s lasting impact on his students and joins Pepsi with a generous donation to the school as part of TODAY’s Back to School Supply Drive.Aug. 17, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Amid wedding boom, some shops struggle with flower shortages

AUSTIN, Texas — After a year of postponed and downsized weddings, couples are racing to the altar. Venues and vendors find themselves booked. "We've increased by at least 30% on weddings," said Lynsey Reece, King Florist manager. Some are struggling more than others. The flower industry is one that's...
AUSTIN, TX
TravelNoire

Visit Six Square, Austin's Black Cultural District

Visit Six Square, Austin’s Black cultural district on your next visit to the southern city. Here, travelers will find a concentration of Black art, history, architecture and Black owned businesses. The official non-profit organization, Six Square, helps to facilitate tours, art installations, festivals and education. Simultaneously advocating programs that...
AUSTIN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy