Ratings: Password Steady on Night 3

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Password revival — this time featuring Meghan Trainor alongside Jimmy Fallon — this Tuesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, on par with its week-ago prelims.

Opening NBC’s night, America’s Got Talent (6.2 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week, dominating a quiet Tuesday in both measures.

Over on The CW, Leonardo ‘s Stateside premiere drew 580,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. Leading out of that, Devils ‘ Season 2 premiere (290K/0.1) was down sharply from its freshman run on The CW (which way back in fall 2020 averaged 440K/0.1), but sorta on par with what time slot predecessor Tom Swift had put up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

