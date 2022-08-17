Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO