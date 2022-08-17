ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Boca Raton, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Andrew Lukasik Joins Boca Raton as Deputy City Manager

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew “Andy” Lukasik as Deputy City Manager, effective July 25, 2022. In his new role, Lukasik will help manage the activities of the City and City Manager’s Office, overseeing numerous City departments and divisions.
BOCA RATON, FL
travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida

Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, MD as Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Executive

One of America’s Top Physicians, Dr. Lilenbaum will serve as Director of Anderson Family Cancer Institute, lead Jupiter Medical Center’s Physician Group and spearhead the academic affiliation with UF Health. August 19, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center proudly welcomes Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, MD, FACP, FASCO as Senior Vice...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of PBC Collects over 2,500 Backpacks in Back-to-school drive

The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back To School Drive ended successfully with over 2,500 backpacks stuffed with essential school supplies collected and distributed to 17 Boys & Girls Clubs located throughout Palm Beach County. Due to strong support from community partners, all Boys & Girls Club members are well equipped to achieve during the 2022-2023 school year.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

