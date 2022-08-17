Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Helping Hands Solicits Help from the Community During September’s Hunger Action Month
During September’s Hunger Action Month, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has several ways that community members can help feed local families who are food insecure. The public can get involved by donating non-perishable items, volunteering, and contributing needed funds. Feeding America projects that over 181,000 Palm Beach County residents are...
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) to Host 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride
Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 29th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square. More than 300 witches featuring their best...
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Free Bundtlets for its 25th Anniversary
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a free cake giveaway and a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. To spread even...
bocaratontribune.com
Andrew Lukasik Joins Boca Raton as Deputy City Manager
Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew “Andy” Lukasik as Deputy City Manager, effective July 25, 2022. In his new role, Lukasik will help manage the activities of the City and City Manager’s Office, overseeing numerous City departments and divisions.
handymantips.org
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida
Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead closes, Justin Todd's killer sentenced. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I’m Lianna Norman, the north county reporter at The Post and your new host for all news in and around Jupiter every Thursday. A little bit about me: Reporting in Florida is...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, MD as Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Executive
One of America’s Top Physicians, Dr. Lilenbaum will serve as Director of Anderson Family Cancer Institute, lead Jupiter Medical Center’s Physician Group and spearhead the academic affiliation with UF Health. August 19, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center proudly welcomes Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, MD, FACP, FASCO as Senior Vice...
Palm Beach County schools again revise LGBTQ+ guide amid state official's criticism
The Palm Beach County School District has again revised a guide designed to support LGBTQ+ students after a state education leader questioned its legality. A new version of the district's LGBTQ+ Critical Support Guide was online Friday morning with a change to the section on field trips. ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
City of Parkland Honors Jamaican Violet Edwards as 5th Oldest Degree Recipient in the World
One month after the University of the West Indies honored Violet Edwards with a scholarship in her name for being the fifth oldest to graduate college in the World, the City of Parkland has recognized the Jamaican-American for her achievement. Ms. Edwards, the oldest person in Florida and the oldest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fb101.com
Flavor Palm Beach Returns Bigger, Better, and More Flavorful!
It’s time to satisfy your palate with sensational flavors! Flavor Palm Beach will be bigger and better this year by adding more than 60 of Palm Beach County’s hottest bistros, diners, and restaurants. Also, a new CEO has taken the reins and has helped launch a new mobile app for Flavor.
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
bocaratontribune.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of PBC Collects over 2,500 Backpacks in Back-to-school drive
The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back To School Drive ended successfully with over 2,500 backpacks stuffed with essential school supplies collected and distributed to 17 Boys & Girls Clubs located throughout Palm Beach County. Due to strong support from community partners, all Boys & Girls Club members are well equipped to achieve during the 2022-2023 school year.
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC
Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted after designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
Comments / 0