kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Angel Shomaker, 49 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Thursday, 8-25-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Fonda Powers, 84 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday - August 23, 2022. Memorials: Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue OR Fremont County Historical Society. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign...
kmaland.com
Maryville Chamber selects Albrecht as new director
(Maryville) -- A recently retired northwest Missouri educator has been selected to lead the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials announced Becky Albrecht as the chamber's new executive director Wednesday evening, effective September 1. Albrecht succeeds Amy Gessert, who resigned in July after serving in the role since August 2021. A Northwest Missouri native, Albrecht graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and was in public education for over 30 years -- the past seven as the Maryville R-II School District Superintendent -- before retiring in June. Albrecht tells KMA News she saw the opening as another opportunity to grow the community -- one in which she says her family has no intention of leaving.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/20): Nebraska City, Falls City go 2-1
(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska City and Falls City softball had 2-1 performances on Saturday in KMAland Nebraska. Emerson Becker threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in six frames, and Emilee Marth had a double among three hits while driving in three to lead Nebraska City. Rylee Stracke and Lexi Southard also had two hits and two RBI, and Rylee Packet pitched in two hits of her own.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked on Douglas County warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was booked on a warrant in Mills County Thursday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sharp and Walnut Streets in Glenwood. Authorities say Burton was arrested on a Douglas County, Nebraska warrant for failure to appear.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
tncontentexchange.com
Rock Port man ejected from motorcycle in Saturday crash
An Atchison County man suffered moderate injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ronald J. Hall, 61, was reportedly driving west on Route A before propelling off the north side of the highway into a ditch. The motorcycle,...
nodawaynews.com
Calling for Maryville ‘pop-up’ shops
Downtown Maryville, in partnership with Nodaway County Economic Development and Northwest Missouri State University, has announced the launch of Main Street Marketplace, a permanent “pop-up shop” location for local entrepreneurs. The marketplace, which is expected to open mid-October, will offer booths for rent in a commercial, downtown building...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following his Thursday afternoon arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Facility. Authorities say Rooney was booked on two warrants for violation of probation. Rooney was...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
kmaland.com
Atchison County Highway 136 work slated next week
(St. Joseph) -- Atchison County motorists are advised of road repairs beginning on Highway 136 next week. Missouri Department of Transportation officials say a resurfacing project on 136 begins Monday. Plans call for resurfacing and improving shoulders on the highway from the Missouri River to Interstate 29. Crews from Phillip Hardy, Incorporated and MoDOT are handling the project.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
Daily Telegram
The surprising things I felt when I visited an ax murder house
VILLISCA, Iowa — Over the years, if I mentioned to friends that we were going to Iowa to visit my husband’s family, I was bound to get questions such as:. "Does your husband’s family live near 'The Field of Dreams?'” No, but we’ve been there.
kmaland.com
Ernst, community leaders discuss aging bridge inventory
(Stanton) -- Community leaders in Montgomery County are expressing their concerns and possible strategies for addressing aging infrastructure and bridges. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Stanton Tuesday morning to visit with community leaders throughout the county. Most of the discussion surrounded talks of aging infrastructure -- particularly bridges -- and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, could assist. During the discussion, Villisca City Council member Tripp Narup says his community currently has two bridges in desperate need of replacement -- but costs have become an issue.
kmaland.com
Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout
(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
