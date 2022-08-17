Read full article on original website
Related
Small Dome Village Provides a Unique Stay in Northern Minnesota
The north shore of Minnesota is such a beautiful place to visit any time of year. But you can make that trip even better by staying in a unique place. There's one option that's relatively new to the Lutsen, Minnesota area that is like a tiny village of domes. They...
Why Is Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Not Visited Like The Rest?
The National Parks in our country is one of the greatest gifts that we have for all to enjoy. Here in South Dakota, there are two; Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park. North Dakota has Theodore Roosevelt National Park. About 480 miles from Sioux Falls nestled along the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: What Are The 5 Strangest Town Names In North Dakota?
Back with another Top 5 list. This time we have to do a bit of digging. Dig for what you may ask? The weirdest town names in The Rough Rider state. So sit back, relax, and scratch your head at the sight of these bizarre town names in North Dakota.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
740thefan.com
Minnesota weekly #fishing report -August 18, 2022
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – AUGUST 18, 2022. The weedlines and thick deep weeds continue to give up a nice mix of fish, especially during morning and evening hours. Water temperatures are dropping and the bite should continually improve as we move into fall. FISHING CONDITIONS IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA. BAUDETTE/WARROAD...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
The deal reportedly involves Bemidji and two lakes to be named later.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
KFYR-TV
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) says it was a victim of a cyber security attack on June 28, which involved personal data of more than 180 people. A WSI employee noticed unusual activity on their computer after opening an email attachment and reported the...
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Comments / 0