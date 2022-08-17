ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Spirit#Kick Off#Pep
WEAR

Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Destin, FL
City
Niceville, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Leavins, Santa Rosa Correctional see responsibility as opportunity

Every day, Donald Leavins goes to work at Santa Rosa Correctional Institute, a level six prison facility. Leavins has been warden of the prison since May 2021. With around 2460 incarcerated men, Santa Rosa Correctional Institute has a lot of needs and responsibilities. Something Leavins does not take lightly.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview man’s quest for tool leads to bloody fight, arrest

Crestview Police found a bloody scene when they responded to a call on Aug. 16 involving two men, a woman, and a mechanic’s tool. According to the arrest report, Jonathan Wayne Brown, 36, of Crestview, went to the home of one of the victims looking for a tool. When Brown arrived at the residence, he was reportedly belligerent with the victim’s fiancée and demanded to speak with the victim.
CRESTVIEW, FL
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Pensacola Florida (Beaches, Festivities & More!)

Pensacola’s emerald coast has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Florida. The clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, white sand beaches, festivals, wildlife, and history have made it so desirable. Close to 2 million people head to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle to discover what Pensacola is all about.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area

As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by May of 2023.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy