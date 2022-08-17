Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
WEAR
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
Santa Rosa County approves development of 17 new subdivisions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 900 new homes are coming to Santa Rosa County. The county has approved 17 new subdivisions over the past year and a half. Census data shows the county grew by more than 36,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. University of Florida researchers estimate...
Leavins, Santa Rosa Correctional see responsibility as opportunity
Every day, Donald Leavins goes to work at Santa Rosa Correctional Institute, a level six prison facility. Leavins has been warden of the prison since May 2021. With around 2460 incarcerated men, Santa Rosa Correctional Institute has a lot of needs and responsibilities. Something Leavins does not take lightly.
Parishioners come out for Blessing of the Building at New Life Church
Surrounded by open beams and rafters, more than 200 people came out for the Blessing of the Building on Aug. 7 for New Life Church. New Life Church, led by Pastors Shawn and Holly Baker, is in the process of building a new facility located at 238 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach near Helen McCall Park.
Crestview man’s quest for tool leads to bloody fight, arrest
Crestview Police found a bloody scene when they responded to a call on Aug. 16 involving two men, a woman, and a mechanic’s tool. According to the arrest report, Jonathan Wayne Brown, 36, of Crestview, went to the home of one of the victims looking for a tool. When Brown arrived at the residence, he was reportedly belligerent with the victim’s fiancée and demanded to speak with the victim.
Best Time to Visit Pensacola Florida (Beaches, Festivities & More!)
Pensacola’s emerald coast has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Florida. The clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, white sand beaches, festivals, wildlife, and history have made it so desirable. Close to 2 million people head to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle to discover what Pensacola is all about.
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO. Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their...
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
Race for Pensacola mayor: Sherri Myers
After 12 years on the city council, Sherri Myers is running to be Pensacola's next mayor.
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area
As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by May of 2023.
