Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

USARK FL questions FWC authority to regulate captive animals

CBS4 News is following up on the litigation between the Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers of Florida (USARK FL). Gator City Reptiles in Gainesville tells CBS4 News that they have three of the FWC's prohibited species reptiles. Majesty is a reticulated...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Alachua County

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested a man early yesterday morning, Aug. 17th, for an attempted murder at the Wawa on Archer Rd. Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says they discovered the victim was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, before he fled from the scene in his vehicle.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

K9 deputy stops man after a pursuit throughout Marion County

A Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy was able to stop a man after leading a 20 minute long pursuit throughout Marion County on Aug. 11th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says they received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Northeast Ocala at 8:30am. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park is open to the public

The City of Gainesville announced today, Aug. 18th, they have opened the newly renovated and restored Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park. The city says the center will now feature "hands-on exhibits as well as science programs for children and a guest speaker series for adults." The nature center will be...
mycbs4.com

Starke man arrested on a $1.75 million warrant

The Starke Police Department (SPD), along with the United States Marshals, made an arrest today, Aug. 19th, for a man with a $1.75 million arrest warrant. SPD Assistant Public Information Officer, Detective Hunter Redding, says officers responded to the 900 bock of E Thomas St. on July 14th, in reference to a battery in progress.
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man arrested in connection to the beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger

Clarksburg, WV — The USAO - Northern District of West Virginia says an Ocala man was arrested today, Aug. 18th, in connection to a beating death. U.S. Department of Justice contact, Stacy Bishop, says 36-year-old, Sean McKinnon, was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 17th, along side 55-year-old Fotios Geas, and 48-year-old Paul DeCologero, for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on U.S. Hwy 301

Bradford County Fire Rescue (BCFR) responded to a tractor-trailer fire yesterday, Aug. 17th, in the area of NW 251st St on U.S. Hwy 301. BCFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from both the truck and the trailer. Crews determined the trailer only contained...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

