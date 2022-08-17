‘Summer Nights’: Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia honor Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was an icon of the music world, and the big screen and celebrities have been paying tribute to the singer and star of “Grease” since she died last week.

Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia are the latest stars to honor Newton-John’s legacy.

Imbruglia, taking on the “Sandy” lyrics, and Chris Martin, performing the “Danny” part, joined together to sing “Summer Nights” from “Grease” on Tuesday night at London’s Wembley Stadium, Variety reported. The audience also sang along.

The Chicks also paid tribute to Newton-John during their concert on Aug. 13, singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Natalie Maines said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 12. And then I always wished I was Olivia Newton-John from then on. So we worked up today in sound check a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Newton-John died at her ranch in southern California on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, her family said on her Facebook page.

