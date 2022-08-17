Read full article on original website
Related
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
RELATED PEOPLE
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
MLS・
Anthony Joshua absolutely lost his head after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua stunned fans with his bizarre antics after losing to WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. Despite an improved performance in the unified world heavyweight title rematch, which took place in Saudi Arabia, Joshua fell short against the slick Ukrainian and lost via split decision.
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Talented 17-year-old Liverpool forward who impressed in pre-season now training with first team ahead of Man United game
Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark has been training with the first-team ahead of Monday night’s encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Clark was an unused substitute for the Reds’ frustrating draw with Crystal Palace and it was the 17-year-old striker’s first involvement with the senior side. The...
Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"After the World Cup we will talk" - Pep Guardiola reiterates stance on Manchester City future
Pep Guardiola has reiterated his stance on his Manchester City future. The 51 year-old, who moved from Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the helm of the Premier League Champions. Guardiola has just begun his seventh campaign...
Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Elland Road. Thomas Tuchel’s side are back on the road and will be keen to maintain their 100 per cent away start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. They opened their account at...
Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen sent off for 'hitting opponent like a truck', footage has gone viral
Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen received a straight red card for a wild challenge on Sonny Carey during Burnley vs. Blackpool on Saturday. Maatsen, on loan at Burnley, has gone viral on social media following his behaviour during his side's thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. He lashed out at Carey...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Footage shows Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to fan invading pitch in Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to a supporter who invaded the Anfield pitch on Monday night was captured in fan footage. 10-man Liverpool were held to a draw for the second consecutive game by Crystal Palace, who picked up their first point of the new campaign. The Reds saw club-record signing...
Footage of Antonio Rudiger’s outrageous run during Real Madrid match has gone viral
Footage has emerged showing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger going on a crazy run during the match against Celta Vigo. On Saturday evening, Carlo Ancelotti’s side saw off Celta 4-1 after goals from Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde. Iago Aspas was on the score sheet for the hosts.
Erling Haaland hails Manchester City and highlights Pep Guardiola role in dream move
Erling Haaland has revealed there was no need for Pep Guardiola to sell Manchester City's project to the forward prior to his move to the Etihad Stadium this summer. The Norway international joined the Premier League champions for £51 million from Borussia Dortmund in one of the most exciting transfers in City's history.
"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension
During his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, there is no denying that Joao Cancelo failed to stake a claim in the side. Starting a mere 13 games in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, the Serie A champion struggled to displace Kyle Walker in the side. However, it’s...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0