kbew98country.com
Faribault County Fills Some of Their Open Positions, but Still Have More to Fill
At the Faribault County Commissioners meeting this week, the commissioners were updated by Central Services Director Pam Krill on filing the vacant employee positions. Commissioner Bruce Anderson says that some of positions have been filled, but there are still open positions available. There is an opening for a staff engineer...
kbew98country.com
B.E. Council Decides to Not Investigate Complaints About Fire Chief
The Blue Earth City Council conducted a closed session after Monday night’s council meeting to address a personnel complaint against Blue Earth Fire Department Chief Steve Brown. Mayor Rick Scholtes said Brown was doing his job to what the description requires and the council then voted to not investigate...
KEYC
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association. A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election. Nurses voted...
kbew98country.com
Five Grants Given to Area Communities Through the Small Town Grant Program
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently approved 22 grants totaling $190,215 to support small towns of 10,000 or less in the foundation’s 20 county region. Five of the grants that directly impact our area are:. $10,000 to the Blue Earth EDA for the “B.E. Welcoming Project” which will focus on...
KEYC
Six arrested on drug charges in Mankato neighborhood
Sioux City native sings National Anthem at Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game. Kati Brewer of Sioux City sang the National Anthem at the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game Wednesday night, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Blue Earth County Republicans Office holds open house. Updated: 6 hours ago. Blue Earth County’s GOP...
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KIMT
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man 3x’s legal limit in car vs motorcycle crash
A Good Thunder man was allegedly three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit a motorcyclist with his car last month. Jason Robert Bateman, 35, was charged Thursday with criminal vehicular operation and DWI, both gross misdemeanors. Deputies responded to a car vs motorcycle crash in rural Blue Earth...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 8-18-22
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 34 east of the airport. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 74 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. Deputies and the Jackson Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm in Jackson. It was determined to be a false alarm.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life
A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning. Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a...
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
KEYC
New era begins for Nicollet football
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) -Are you ready for some football? We’re just about one week away from action for the ‘Zero Week’ teams in our area, including the Nicollet Raiders, who are embarking on a new era this season. “A lot of learning is going on. Verbage and...
