ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teachers once again the center of debate over school safety

TEXAS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “educator” as a person who educates. Yet educators today are being asked to do so much more. After the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, teachers are again part of the debate over school safety. Pressure, fear and uncertainty are driving a loss of educators across Texas and the nation.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans second location in Castroville

San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will next year open a second location in Castroville, dumping $3 million into an existing structure on the town’s North Side. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that the company will redevelop the building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market, at 1303 Lorenzo St., in Castroville. The renovations will include an addition to the kitchen, as well as a new pit building, new bakery and outdoor seating.
CASTROVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Elementary School#Uvalde Cisd Board#The Benson Board Room#Robb Elementary School On#City Council#Uvalde Cisd#The Associated Press
devinenews.com

Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼

After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
MOORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy