Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teachers once again the center of debate over school safety
TEXAS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “educator” as a person who educates. Yet educators today are being asked to do so much more. After the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, teachers are again part of the debate over school safety. Pressure, fear and uncertainty are driving a loss of educators across Texas and the nation.
KSAT 12
Authorities search for suspects after dozens of arson cases opened in multiple local counties
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces after a series of fires continue throughout Bexar and Medina counties, with arson suspects still on the run. Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist after almost 20 fires in the area. The fires are believed...
Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades
UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary. “Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde. At least a...
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans second location in Castroville
San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will next year open a second location in Castroville, dumping $3 million into an existing structure on the town’s North Side. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that the company will redevelop the building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market, at 1303 Lorenzo St., in Castroville. The renovations will include an addition to the kitchen, as well as a new pit building, new bakery and outdoor seating.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
devinenews.com
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼
After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
KSAT 12
Poison’s Bret Michaels offers Uvalde victims’ families free tickets to Sunday’s concert at Alamodome
UVALDE, Texas – The front man for the 80s rock band Poison has offered free tickets to Sunday’s show at the Alamodome for families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Bret Michaels extended the offer after an interview with Uvalde Radio’s Robert Miguel. “There’s not...
Comments / 0