Catalytic converter theft leaves ARCH ShareHouse without a truck

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) ShareHouse is asking for help from the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from the truck

According to ARCH, on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., two individuals removed at least one of the catalytic converters from the ARCH ShareHouse truck. While the truck and trailer is securely stored, the individuals were able to avoid having their faces caught on film.

The truck is utilized nearly every day, picking up donated items, delivering gently used household goods to clients, and helping people reestablish themselves in their new homes.

“Look, desperate people do desperate things. But success in rehousing lies in treating clients with dignity, and ensuring that their new spaces are equipped with basic home furnishings and housewares. We can’t do that work without a functioning truck,” interim executive director Elsa Dimitriadis says.

ARCH has been told that it may be months before the catalytic converter(s) are able to be replaced. If the public is interested in helping to defray some of those costs, they can donate to help ARCH.

If the public has any information related to the incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department .

