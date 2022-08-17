ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

Catalytic converter theft leaves ARCH ShareHouse without a truck

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdPoX_0hKsxVcI00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) ShareHouse is asking for help from the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from the truck

According to ARCH, on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., two individuals removed at least one of the catalytic converters from the ARCH ShareHouse truck. While the truck and trailer is securely stored, the individuals were able to avoid having their faces caught on film.

The truck is utilized nearly every day, picking up donated items, delivering gently used household goods to clients, and helping people reestablish themselves in their new homes.

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft

“Look, desperate people do desperate things. But success in rehousing lies in treating clients with dignity, and ensuring that their new spaces are equipped with basic home furnishings and housewares. We can’t do that work without a functioning truck,” interim executive director Elsa Dimitriadis says.

ARCH has been told that it may be months before the catalytic converter(s) are able to be replaced. If the public is interested in helping to defray some of those costs, they can donate to help ARCH.

If the public has any information related to the incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Catalytic Converters#Homelessness#Arch#Nexstar Media Inc
999ktdy.com

Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish – Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on August 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs of Ville Platte. The preliminary investigation revealed...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Caretaker accused of tapping man’s credit card accounts for $30,000

Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
PORT BARRE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy