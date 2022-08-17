Read full article on original website
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a recent truck theft. Officials said a white Ford F450 flatbed truck was stolen around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. A gold or silver Ford F250 drove to a local business on US Highway 190 West, and officials said […]
Just before 4 am a Splendora Officer was on his way home from a shift when he ran up on a white 2011 Mercedes stuck in the median on Valley Ranch near the stadium. When he activated his emergency lights with the intention of seeing if they needed a wrecker, the driver accelerated and jumped the curb. Speeding down Valley Ranch toward SH 99 at close to 100 mph. A pursuit was initiated as the driver approached SH 99 he ran the light and turned east on SH 99. Again accelerating to over 100 mph the driver ran the lights at I-69 and continued east on the feeder toward Loop 494. Reaching Loop 494 the driver again ran the red light but not seeing it was a dead end slammed into the concrete base of the traffic lights. Inside police found three males. The driver was 12 years old, the other male passengers were 13 and 15 years old. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. The other two were stable. When the driver was asked by police why he fled, he said, “because you are the police.” One of the teens has been identified, the other two have not yet. Saddle Creek Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. Porter Fire Department notified TXDOT of the motor oil in the ditches that poured out of the vehicle. MCSO and Precinct 4 Constables assisted Splendora in the pursuit and crash. When the father of the driver was contacted he did not know his son was not in the house or that his car was gone.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office. Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who […]
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property in Groveton Wednesday morning in which several grams of methamphetamine were seized and two dogs and two juveniles were taken and placed into proper care, Sheriff Woody Wallace announced in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff, the house […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A recent Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department has hit a ‘bullseye’ with the community and gone viral. According to the post, Diboll officers were alerted to some kids shooting a .22 rifle in the city on Aug 15. They arrived on the scene to three 10-year-old boys shooting a […]
A paroled convict who took Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in December 2020, and was the subject of a Trinity County man hunt in July 2021, was sentenced to almost half a century behind bars on Wednesday. The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office says they sentenced...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is currently wanted on three felony warrants, with additional warrants pending. On Thursday at approximately 1 a.m., Jason Clowers ran from Polk County Sheriff officers near RB’s Lake Grocery and threatened to shoot...
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As heavy rain moves through deep East Texas, Lufkin police are warning the public that there is high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials say they expect areas of flooding as rainfall continues through midnight.
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
CHEROKEE COUNTY – After a delay caused by migrating birds, the SH 135 bridge replacement project in Cherokee County will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. TxDOT and contractor crews will begin placing message boards on the roadway to alert the traveling public of the upcoming road closure beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. SH 135 will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.
On May 27, 2022, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden released news of his #SafeSchool – “High Visibility” Patrol Program. #SafeSchool is a program that has Pct. 4 Deputies making daily, random checks on campuses throughout the PCT 4 area. Deputies drive the parking lots, walk the hallways of schools, and visit with staff and kids, supplementing the patrol and law enforcement presence of the local ISD Police Departments. During the first 2 weeks of school for the New Caney ISD, Splendora ISD, and Conroe ISD, Deputies have stepped up the patrol of local schools checking most if not all of them on a daily basis. Deputies have really enjoyed seeing the kids come to the schools with smiles on their faces, excited to see all of their friends and teachers again. Parents have shown an outpouring of support for the program by thanking Deputies as they drop off their kids at the school. The local ISD Police Chiefs and Officers certainly appreciate the extra help as well. Just this week an Assistant Principal from a local middle school called Constable Hayden and said just how much they support the program and they cannot thank everyone enough for the support and extra patrol. Constable Hayden knows the safety of our youth is paramount, by collaborating with the local ISD Police Departments, other local law enforcement such as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and TXDPS, and leadership within the ISDs, our youth, and their families know schools in the Pct. 4 areas are some of the safest around.
UPDATE: Per TxDOT, US 59 in Redland near FM 2021 is now clear and open for travel following an earlier crash. ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of Route 59 at Redland are closed as crews clear a crash involving a log truck, according to TxDOT. Angelina County motorists are asked to choose […]
A little heads up for you. Apparently our city has not cornered the market on Karens. Evidently Karen has also established her place in the small East Texas community of Diboll, Texas. I know what you are thinking. What did she do this time? Truth be told, I don't know...
