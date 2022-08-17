Just before 4 am a Splendora Officer was on his way home from a shift when he ran up on a white 2011 Mercedes stuck in the median on Valley Ranch near the stadium. When he activated his emergency lights with the intention of seeing if they needed a wrecker, the driver accelerated and jumped the curb. Speeding down Valley Ranch toward SH 99 at close to 100 mph. A pursuit was initiated as the driver approached SH 99 he ran the light and turned east on SH 99. Again accelerating to over 100 mph the driver ran the lights at I-69 and continued east on the feeder toward Loop 494. Reaching Loop 494 the driver again ran the red light but not seeing it was a dead end slammed into the concrete base of the traffic lights. Inside police found three males. The driver was 12 years old, the other male passengers were 13 and 15 years old. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. The other two were stable. When the driver was asked by police why he fled, he said, “because you are the police.” One of the teens has been identified, the other two have not yet. Saddle Creek Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. Porter Fire Department notified TXDOT of the motor oil in the ditches that poured out of the vehicle. MCSO and Precinct 4 Constables assisted Splendora in the pursuit and crash. When the father of the driver was contacted he did not know his son was not in the house or that his car was gone.

SPLENDORA, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO