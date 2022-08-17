Read full article on original website
$20M heading to Maine farmers for infrastructure improvements
LISBON, Maine — From supply issues to fuel costs, and now drought conditions in much of the state, Maine farmers and food processors have worked through their fair share of adversity in 2022. Some are now getting relief in the form of $20 million in grant money being spread...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
Temporary flour-based murals are scattered about in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Temporary art can, once again, be found adorning buildings in Bangor this year. The Downtown Bangor Wheatpaste Mural Project has installed seven flour-based murals on walls around the city, with three more on the way. Local artists had a chance to submit their pieces of art...
Independent vehicle repair shops push for 'Right to Repair' in Maine
MAINE, USA — As vehicles become more and more high tech, independently-owned repair shops fear the inability to access important data from the vehicle. "As cars become rolling computers, you have to have access to that wireless data if you're going to work on that car," Tim Winkeler, CEO and President of VIP Tires & Auto Service said.
'Hire-a-Vet' connects Maine veterans in search of work with jobs
MAINE, Maine — More than 250 employers will be offering job opportunities Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center for the annual "Hire-A-Vet" campaign and job fair. The goal of this specific hiring event is for 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.
AG: Officers in Lewiston, Augusta shootings 'acted in self-defense'
LEWISTON, Maine — Officers in separate shootings in Lewiston and Augusta were deemed to have "acted in self-defense," according to reports from the Office of the Maine Attorney General released on Friday. One of the reports addresses a shooting in Lewiston on Nov. 18, 2020. It details a legal...
Biden administration outlines next steps for offshore wind projects in Gulf of Maine
MAINE, USA — The Biden administration on Thursday announced the next steps for offshore wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine. A news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated Thursday the department made available a request for competitive interest and a request for interest in the federal register for public comment.
Maine Medical Center nurses vote 1,108 to 387 to keep union
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the course of Aug. 17 and 18, about 1,400 nurses voted on whether to retain their union. This is the second time the nurses have had a vote in the last year and a half. At that time, 57 percent of the nurses voted in...
One of the biggest disc golf tournaments in Maine is happening this weekend
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — From Friday through Sunday, Maine is hosting one of the biggest disc golf tournaments yet at Pineland Farms in New Glouster and the Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth. David Burley is one of the founders of the Maine State Championships. "This event posts...
MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
CLYNK depots in Southern Maine are filling up faster than expected this summer
If you’ve taken your bottles and cans to a local CLYNK recycling depot, you may have witnessed the depots are full or overflowing. “Throughout the summer right now we’ve been struggling with volume levels that we have never seen in the 17 years that CLYNK has been around,” Dan Kiley, CLYNK's director of brand delivery, said.
Beagle puppies, among 4,000 rescued from Virginia facility, arrive in NH
STRATHAM, N.H. — Seven beagle puppies that were among the 4,000 dogs seized from a Virginia facility last month are now at a rescue facility in New Hampshire readying for adoption. The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) received the dogs from the Humane...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
UMaine adds more electric vehicle charging stations as demand grows
ORONO, Maine — The state of Maine has made a push for Mainers to drive electric vehicles. Part of the push toward EV's entails ensuring Mainers there is sufficient infrastructure in the state to support it. The University of Maine has added four new Level 2 charging stations, bringing...
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
Maine State Library, Gov. Mills working to preserve Acadian history
FORT KENT, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine State Library announced two new initiatives on Monday to preserve Acadian history in the Pine Tree State. A news release from the governor's office stated the initiatives aim to digitize historical records pertaining to people of French heritage in Maine.
Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival takes to the skies
LEWISTON, Maine — This weekend, members of the public can put their eyes to the sky to see magnificent hot air balloons floating about in Lewiston and Auburn. From Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, the 28th Great Falls Balloon Festival launches along the Androscoggin River. According to the festival's...
