Augusta, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward

UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biden administration outlines next steps for offshore wind projects in Gulf of Maine

MAINE, USA — The Biden administration on Thursday announced the next steps for offshore wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine. A news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated Thursday the department made available a request for competitive interest and a request for interest in the federal register for public comment.
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
NEWS CENTER Maine

E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
