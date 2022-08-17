Read full article on original website
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
Centre County Toftrees Resort hopes to expand further
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Toftrees resort is expanding to develop into a world-class leisure and conference center. After more than 50 years in Patton Township the resort is making some big plans. “It’s good to see that the ownership group is willing to invest in modernizing,” Doug Erickson, Township Manager said. The renovations vision […]
Route 144 in Centre County closed for hours after Saturday night vehicle crash
Motorists leaving the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair were advised Saturday night to use an alternate route after state Route 144 was shut down following a vehicle crash. Centre Hall mountain reopened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Spring Township Police Department. Pleasant...
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
State College
4-Story, 10-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Burrowes Street in State College
A preliminary land development plan reviewed by State College Planning Commission on Thursday proposes replacing two existing rental properties on South Burrowes Street with a single, four-story apartment building. A two-story, five-unit apartment building at 245 S. Burrowes St. and a house with one rental unit at 243 S. Burrowes...
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery
COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
DuMM, lantern display close out Lock Haven 2022 concerts on the river
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will have its final Floating Stage concert Saturday. DuMM will kick off the final concert at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre, and at 8:30 p.m., Downtown Lock Haven will have their display of Floating Lanterns, while the music finishes out at 9 p.m.
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna
A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen. By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with […]
Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Vehicle crashes into shed in Flinton, one injuried
FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a shed in Flinton Saturday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but one person was transported for the injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. The accident happened along 145 Executive Drive in Flinton.
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
