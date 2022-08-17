Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO