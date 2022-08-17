ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Delays possible in Elk County during high friction project

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update to its high friction surface application project across nine sites, including Elk County, on Friday. PennDOT is urging drivers to add extra time into their travel schedules as delays will be in place beginning on Aug. 22. The following projects are […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Work Zone on I-80 in Union Township

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday evening in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred within a construction zone on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 107.0 mile marker, in Union Township, Clearfield County, around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday

UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Toftrees Resort hopes to expand further

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Toftrees resort is expanding to develop into a world-class leisure and conference center. After more than 50 years in Patton Township the resort is making some big plans. “It’s good to see that the ownership group is willing to invest in modernizing,” Doug Erickson, Township Manager said. The renovations vision […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide

A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax

On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery

COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
MIFFLINBURG, PA

