Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
Delays possible in Elk County during high friction project
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update to its high friction surface application project across nine sites, including Elk County, on Friday. PennDOT is urging drivers to add extra time into their travel schedules as delays will be in place beginning on Aug. 22. The following projects are […]
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
State College
4-Story, 10-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Burrowes Street in State College
A preliminary land development plan reviewed by State College Planning Commission on Thursday proposes replacing two existing rental properties on South Burrowes Street with a single, four-story apartment building. A two-story, five-unit apartment building at 245 S. Burrowes St. and a house with one rental unit at 243 S. Burrowes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Work Zone on I-80 in Union Township
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday evening in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred within a construction zone on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 107.0 mile marker, in Union Township, Clearfield County, around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
Digital Collegian
State College Borough announces annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
The State College Borough announced it will host its annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Aug. 28, according to a press release from Aug. 12. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on 125 South Fraser St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball announces promotion schedule for 2022 season ahead of 1st contest
Penn State released its 2022 promo schedule. With various different themes for home games, the blue and white added intrigue to its upcoming season. The Nittany Lions are set to kick off the season with a poster giveaway during the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27. The team's match against...
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday
UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Peters Pleads Guilty to Removing 2 Vehicles from Repair Shop, Setting Fire to Another
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to removing two vehicles from a repair shop where he worked and setting fire to another during sentencing court Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Thomas Harley Peters, 36, was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre County Toftrees Resort hopes to expand further
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Toftrees resort is expanding to develop into a world-class leisure and conference center. After more than 50 years in Patton Township the resort is making some big plans. “It’s good to see that the ownership group is willing to invest in modernizing,” Doug Erickson, Township Manager said. The renovations vision […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide
A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
19-year-old woman killed in Indiana County crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash in Indiana County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. The Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. identified the woman who died as Alivia Renae...
Charges filed after Altoona teen rams man with pickup truck, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona teen is facing charges after police said he rammed a man and his girlfriend’s car with his Dodge truck. Altoona police said that on Saturday at 12:19 a.m., Aug. 6, Kyle Kimberling, 17, was driving his black Dodge 2500 pickup truck when he went looking for his girlfriend. When he […]
Digital Collegian
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax
On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery
COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
Cambria County restaurant thief caught on camera, state police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County restaurant had cold hard cash stolen on July 31 and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the man was caught right on camera. The accused man was at Sir Barney’s on Beaver Valley Road in Flinton that Sunday at around 11 a.m. He was later identified as 77-year-old […]
Comments / 0