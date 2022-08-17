Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KNX) – A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said.

The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.

The little girl was found in the parking lot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the van was “operated by a third party contractor” and that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The collision remains under investigation.

