ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UpuC_0hKsx1Sz00

IRVINE, Calif. (KNX) – A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said.

The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.

The little girl was found in the parking lot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the van was “operated by a third party contractor” and that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The collision remains under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 7

AP_000451.231b66a49a3b46959d1402c105813312.2041
3d ago

Aside from feeling awful for the parents,, Gotta feel for the driver.

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Irvine, CA
Accidents
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Accident#Knx News 97 1 Fm Twitter
foxla.com

Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach

A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured

A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy