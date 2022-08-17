ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chances for tropical development increase in Gulf

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoNPa_0hKswn5d00

The National Hurricane Center says the likelihood of a tropical depression or storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico has increased. However, the chance of it happening in the next five days remains low.

"A tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next couple of days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday," the hurricane center says. "Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over  the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend."

The hurricane center forecasts it has a 30 percent chance of development by Monday.

"It doesn't look like it's going to be in a perfect environment," said WWL-TV meteorologist Payton Malone. "It does look like there's going to be some wind shear on its journey in to the Gulf of Mexico."

The forecast shows the system moving towards the southern Texas coast.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Tropical Development Likely In The Gulf; Heavy Rain Threat in Mexico

A tropical disturbance will track through the western Gulf of Mexico through Saturday. It appears likely to organize into a tropical depression prior to moving inland Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A disturbance will track across...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Shear#Tropical Wave#The Gulf Of Mexico#Wwl Tv
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
AccuWeather

Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development

An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy