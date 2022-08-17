Chances for tropical development increase in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center says the likelihood of a tropical depression or storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico has increased. However, the chance of it happening in the next five days remains low.

"A tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next couple of days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday," the hurricane center says. "Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend."

The hurricane center forecasts it has a 30 percent chance of development by Monday.

"It doesn't look like it's going to be in a perfect environment," said WWL-TV meteorologist Payton Malone. "It does look like there's going to be some wind shear on its journey in to the Gulf of Mexico."

The forecast shows the system moving towards the southern Texas coast.