NASA administrator coming to Wichita

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas will host NASA Administrator Bill Nelson for a Friday afternoon tour of the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX at Wichita State University on S. Oliver. NIAR WERX conducts innovative research and testing on new aircraft, including advanced composites research for NASA.

As the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) and Related Agencies, Sen. Moran has jurisdiction and oversight authority of NASA, allowing him to lead funding decisions for investing in space exploration, STEM education, and aeronautics research.

Sen. Moran and Administrator Nelson plant to speak with media about Kansas’ contributions to NASA’s many missions – from aeronautics to Artemis – and NASA’s upcoming Artemis I test flight to the moon.