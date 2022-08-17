ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

NASA administrator coming to Wichita

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGuzx_0hKswkRS00

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas will host NASA Administrator Bill Nelson for a Friday afternoon tour of the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX at Wichita State University on S. Oliver. NIAR WERX conducts innovative research and testing on new aircraft, including advanced composites research for NASA.

As the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) and Related Agencies, Sen. Moran has jurisdiction and oversight authority of NASA, allowing him to lead funding decisions for investing in space exploration, STEM education, and aeronautics research.

Sen. Moran and Administrator Nelson plant to speak with media about Kansas’ contributions to NASA’s many missions – from aeronautics to Artemis – and NASA’s upcoming Artemis I test flight to the moon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Industry
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy