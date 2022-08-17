ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DMV Launches Prep Site

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbLfn_0hKswhnH00

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - If you're planning a trip to the Virginia DMV, your first stop should be to dmvNOW.com/visit .

The new webpage helps customers prepare for their visit ahead of time by listing the forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person services offered by the DMV. The site serves as a one-stop reference page for busy customers who want to ensure they complete their transaction at the DMV in a single visit.

"We want to make the most of your time. That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip," said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. "We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience."

The page details the materials required to complete REAL ID, original driver's licenses and learner's permits, vehicle titling and registrations, and vital records transactions, among others. The webpage also provides links to an easy-to-use guide to selecting the right documents for driver's license and ID transactions, helpful information about titling and registration, and applications that can be completed in advance and even submitted online.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
790
Followers
621
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy