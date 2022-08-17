ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise police search for person of interest in suspected arson near Veterans Park

By Catherine Odom
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Boise police are searching for more information about a possible arson near State Street and N. Clover Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which a Tuesday tweet from the police said occurred at roughly 1:30 p.m., damaged a fence and a yard but did not injure anyone.

Police are trying to identify a man who was seen in the area before the fire. The tweet identifies him as a white male on a bike wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

This incident is the second suspected arson in the Veterans Park area in the past 6 weeks. The Idaho Statesman previously reported that police were looking for a man they believe set a car on fire in early July about five blocks away from Sunday’s fire.

The July fire happened between 11:30 p.m. and 12:24 a.m. on July 2-3 and caused $4,000 in damages.

The tweet Sunday from police asked anyone who has information about the incident or additional surveillance footage of the area to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Idaho Statesman

