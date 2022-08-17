Read full article on original website
Related
NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
Dan Bongino: Media is full of 'spin doctors' for Biden administration
Fox News host Dan Bongino shared why the media is returning to celebrating President Biden and why some voters are still supporting this "failed" administration on Saturday's "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: Things are bad right now. I know that, you know that, the Republicans know it, Biden knows it, the Dems...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne
Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
New CNN Boss Wants Jake Tapper To Lead Network’s Soon-To-Be Announced Morning Program — After Losing Bid To Poach Joe Scarborough
Chris Licht’s bid to snare the husband-and-wife duo of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC has failed — forcing the new CNN boss to look closer to home for his dream morning program.Jake Tapper, the host of the network’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union, is being encouraged by Licht to front his number one priority: a new New Day to compete with Morning Joe and CBS Mornings With Gayle King, multiple sources have told Radar.Licht was unable to lure the MSNBC stars who remain under contract at the peacock network.While it’s not clear if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breitbart FBI Leak: Correspondent Says 'We All Know Who' Was Behind Move
The warrant authorizing the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was leaked before a federal judge in Florida formally unsealed it on Friday.
Get to Know MSNBC's Alex Wagner — Who Are Her Parents?
Most people recognize Alex Wagner's name and face from MSNBC. She’s the host of 'Alex Wagner Tonight,' which airs in the evenings on Tuesdays through Fridays. The latest piece of news swirling in the media about Alex these days is that she’s just about ready to take over Rachel Maddow's time slot on MSNBC.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
Joe Concha on CNN firing Brian Stelter: He 'sealed his own fate'
Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued Brian Stelter's "hubris and sanctimony" were the self-inflicted cause of his termination from CNN on "Fox & Friends" Friday. JOE CONCHA: Well, we could see this firing coming from 10 miles away. Brian Stelter sealed his own fate when he, somehow thinking he was untouchable, attacked a very important person at Discovery with what one could only call hubris and sanctimony. And remember, Discovery is the company who took over CNN. Here's Stelter earlier this year: "The people who say the Zucker era, CNN, was lacking in real journalism clearly were not watching CNN directly. And yes, I'm including John Malone in this one." So who is John Malone? He's Discovery's largest shareholder and one of the most powerful people in Stelter's incoming orbit. And this media correspondent basically calls him a misinformed idiot in public while making the laughable claim that the Zucker era featured real journalism and not the hyper-partisan, patronizing, and, quite frankly, cheesy performance art that we witnessed from some CNN talent over the last seven years. And there's a reason why CNN overall has lost 75% of its audience since Joe Biden took office. Ted Koppel predicted this would happen. He said When Trump leaves the stage, your ratings are going to go in the toilet. And Stelter lectured Koppel, a real journalist, on why he was wrong. That wraps up basically everything I'm trying to say here.
Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in
NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
People
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son
The NBC News family is sending their love to colleague Richard Engel, who announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry on Thursday. During Friday morning's episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of Henry's death and looked back on the little boy's battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Fox News
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
Fox News
Brian Stelter: A retrospective of CNN's ousted media reporter
There was an earthquake in the media landscape when CNN announced that it had canceled "Reliable Sources" and host Brian Stelter was being shown the door. Stelter was known among his critics as the media's "hall monitor" for being a staunch defender of the liberal media throughout the Trump era, all while being accused of turning a blind eye toward various controversies that reflected poorly on the industry.
Jeffrey Toobin Announces He's Leaving CNN 2 Years After 'New Yorker' Zoom Scandal
Jeffrey Toobin is signing off from CNN. "Friends, I've decided that, after 20 years, I'm leaving @cnn after my vacation," the network's chief legal analyst, 62, tweeted Friday. "Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don," he added, referring to CNN anchors Wolf...
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
Elle
How Alex Wagner Went From Fifth Grade Food Critic to MSNBC Primetime Host
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Alex Wagner, the seasoned journalist and author whose two decade-long resume reads like a well-rounded media diet: She’s been the editor-in-chief at The Fader, a senior editor at The Atlantic, an anchor at CBS News, and the co-host of Showtime’s documentary series The Circus—not to mention previous positions at Center for American Progress and George Clooney’s humanitarian organization, Not On Our Watch.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1