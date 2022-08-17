ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill ends two-day boil water advisory after crews damaged water main

By Cailyn Derickson
 3 days ago

Fort Mill residents are no longer under a boil water advisory that went into effect after road work crews damaged a water main, the town announced Wednesday afternoon.

After an “intense flushing” of the area’s distribution system, water samples were collected at six locations Tuesday and analyzed by an independent laboratory, the town said in a statement . No contaminants were found in the samples and results indicated the system is now safe for drinking and cooking, the town said.

The town issued the advisory Monday evening after York County crews working on a road improvement along Fort Mill Parkway damaged a water main.

Fort Mill advised residents east of U.S. 21 to vigorously boil water used for drinking or cooking for at least a minute prior to use. Impacted areas included the Fort Mill Parkway corridor, South Dobys Bridge Road east to Riverchase and northeast to Steele Street and Springfield Parkway.

The areas’ Kingsley, Masons Bend, Orchards and Springfield neighborhoods were not impacted.

Although the line was repaired shortly after, the resulting loss in pressure could have contaminated the water, the town said.

But now, residents are free to use water as normal, including for drinking or cooking purposes, the town said.

There is no need for residents to flush any holding tanks or water heaters, but residents should empty any ice makers that collected ice while the boil water advisory was in effect, the town said.

Customers may notice some discoloring in the water from their faucets, which can be flushed for five minutes to clear anything remaining in the lines including possible air pockets, the town said.

Earlier this month, residents in Fort Mill’s Regent Park were under a boil advisory for about two days after a water main break.

Fort Mill residents can call 803-547-7158 for additional information.

