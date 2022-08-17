ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pence says he would ‘consider’ invitation to testify before Jan. 6 panel

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnEpQ_0hKsw7IU00

(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said he would consider an invitation to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol, but cautioned that he would have to weight it against the “unprecedented” nature of a vice president testifying on Capitol Hill.

“If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” Pence said at an event at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. “But you’ve heard me mention the constitution a few times this morning. Under the constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government. Any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president.”

Pence said it would be “unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I said I don’t want to pre-judge.”

“My first obligation is to continue to hold my oath, continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the constitution,” Pence said.

The former vice president has been a central figure in the House committee’s work to tell the story of the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, as well as the day of the riots. The panel spent an entire public hearing detailing how former President Trump and his allies pressured Pence to reject the slate of electors from certain states to delay certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020.

Pence condemns attacks on FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

The panel also shared new details about how close rioters came to Pence’s location after he was evacuated from the Senate chamber, underscoring the danger the former vice president was in that day.

Pence on Wednesday said the American public has a right to know what happened on Jan. 6, and he teased that he would share more of his perspective in a forthcoming memoir due out in November.

But he criticized the make up of the committee, expressing disappointment that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected multiple proposed Republican appointees because they had voted against certifying the election results on Jan. 6.

Instead, the committee is made up of all Democrats and two Republicans: Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), both of whom are among the most outspoken critics of Trump on Capitol Hill.

Pence’s appearance at Wednesday’s “Politics and Eggs” event comes as speculation swirls around a potential 2024 presidential bid. Pence has made multiple appearances in recent months in early primary states like New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident

(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Senate#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Republicans#Democrats#House#Capitol Hill#Saint Anselm College
YourErie

Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized

A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

Police arrest wanted man in New York

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
PANAMA, NY
YourErie

Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burned-out shells Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the boatyard in Mattapoisett engulfed in flames, with the fire apparently limited […]
MATTAPOISETT, MA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy